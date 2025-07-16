Overture Orthopaedics Announces Full Commercial Launch Of The Overtureti Knee Resurfacing System® To Treat Early Osteoarthritis And Cartilage Defects

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "My career has been defined by osteochondral allografts. At some point, biology fails and no longer becomes a good option for a patient, but it's far too early for any kind of joint replacement," said Riley J. Williams III, MD, Chief of the Sports Medicine Institute at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. "Overture is bridging that gap between biologic options and joint replacement with an implant that resurfaces the joint, providing a durable, predictable, and lasting solution that adheres to the principles of joint preservation."

The OvertureTi Knee Resurfacing System received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration in March 2023. To date, approximately 150 cases have been successfully completed in a limited market release that commenced in November 2023.

With an ever-increasing active patient population, the number of cartilage restoration surgeries performed annually exceeds 300,000, notably growing each year. A 2021 study on chondral lesions of the knee in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery by Dekker et al., highlights current surgical and biological options for treatment of isolated cartilage defects continue to present significant challenges for patients and surgeons in terms of costs and complexity, including inconsistent healing, donor site morbidity, and degradation over time. According to a study by McCormick et al. that focused on trends in the surgical treatment of articular cartilage lesions in the United States, some procedures such as chondrocyte implantation reach costs as high as $83,073 due to multi-stage surgeries, laboratory processing, associated episode of care, and societal considerations.

OvertureTi Knee Resurfacing System implants are designed specifically as an alternative when biological repair options are not viable for treating focal cartilage lesions. The implants' baseplates are 3D printed, porous titanium to promote osseointegration and solid fixation. Articulating surfaces for the femoral and tibial components are titanium nitride, and an overmolded Vitamin E treated, highly crosslinked polyethylene, respectively. They are a fraction of the cost of biological options.

"Overture is taking the concept of joint replacement, which has decades of research behind it, using a metal implant that gets lightly cemented and fixed into place, stable at time zero, and incorporates quite easily. Then applying it to principles of joint preservation that we value in sports medicine. The concept is great because patients can get back to their active lifestyles quickly, they don't have any downtime when it comes to weight bearing and range of motion restrictions, and they can readily start physical therapy to strengthen and recover, at time zero. We are also preserving the soft tissues around the knee," said Kristofer J. Jones, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine at UCLA and Head Team Physician and Director of Orthopaedic Surgery for the Los Angeles Lakers.

"We launched our limited market release to a select number of surgeons just over 18 months ago," shared James Young Kim, Overture's Chief Executive Officer. "The goal was to observe early patient outcomes, refine the surgical technique, and better understand patient selection. With a good number of cases under our belt and seeing how well our patients have been doing, we are ready for the full commercial release of the OvertureTi Knee Resurfacing System. We are excited to get the product in the hands of surgeons, so that they can better address knee pain and extend active lifestyles, ultimately raising the standard of care for patients."

The OvertureTi Knee Resurfacing System is available for immediate use, with all instrumentation sterile-packed for streamlined, single-use efficiency in the operating room.

About Overture Orthopaedics

Overture Orthopaedics is a privately held medical device company providing sports medicine and orthopaedic surgeons with specially designed implants to relieve pain and dysfunction associated with articular cartilage lesions, osteochondral defects, and early osteoarthritis. We believe that our solutions raise the standard of care in joint preservation by providing state of the art surgical tools that streamline use in the operating room, reduce the global cost of care, and enhance outcomes so that patients can get back to and maintain their active lifestyles longer. For more information regarding Overture Orthopaedics, please visit .

