Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To The Pinehills In Plymouth, Massachusetts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLYMOUTH, Mass., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Broadleaf , is coming soon to the award-winning Pinehills master plan in Plymouth, Massachusetts. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will feature new luxury townhomes within walking distance of the Village Green. Sales are anticipated to begin in fall 2025.

Artfully crafted and designed to enhance the lifestyles of its residents, Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Broadleaf will feature three sophisticated home designs offering versatile lofts and flex rooms, elegant first-floor primary suites in all home designs, and gourmet kitchens. Customers will be able to personalize their homes with high-end fixtures and finishes available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. These luxury townhomes are anticipated to be priced from the low $900,000s.









“Our new Broadleaf community within The Pinehills offers residents another exciting opportunity to build a new construction home in Plymouth's most desirable neighborhood,” said Ryan O'Rourke, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts.“Homeowners will experience low-maintenance living and sophisticated home designs that can be personalized at our award-winning Massachusetts Design Studio.”

Broadleaf is ideally situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and everyday conveniences. Residents will have access to an array of amenities including the Stonebridge Club, two championship public courses at the Pinehills Golf Club, tennis courts, a fitness center, and acres of open space with miles of walking trails. Recreation abounds with premier golf, picturesque walking trails, and engaging activities at the Stonebridge Club - all just an hour from Boston and ten minutes from Cape Cod.

The community is conveniently located near Pinehills Drive and Station Drive in Plymouth, providing easy access to major roadways including Massachusetts State Route 3.

For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Broadleaf, call (866) 232-1632 or visit TollBrothers.com/MA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

