Watch: TV Anchor Runs For Life Mid-Telecast After Israel Strikes Hit Syria's State Television In Suwayda
The video of the incident went viral on social media after Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz shared it on X, writing,“The painful blows have begun.”Also Read | Through trial and error, Iran found gaps in Israel's storied air defenses
In the video, Katz stated the attack underscores Israel's intent to continue military pressure as long as Syrian forces withdraw from Suwayda – the Druze-majority region in southern Syria.
Though a few media outlets claimed that the Israeli strikes targeted a Syrian state-run TV channel, Israel-based ILTV denied it, stating the Syrian TV anchor reacted to strikes on the defence ministry and Syrian army headquarters.Also Read | Israel Carries Out Several Airstrikes in Syria and Lebanon
Later Israel Katz issued a stern warning on social media. He took to X and wrote, "The warnings in Damascus have ended - now painful blows will come. The IDF will continue to operate forcefully in Suwayda to destroy the forces that attacked the Druze until their complete withdrawal."
"Our Druze brothers in Israel, you can rely on the Israel Defense Forces to protect your brothers in Syria. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I, as Minister of Defense, have made a commitment - and we will uphold it," he added.Israel intervention in Suwayda:
Recently, Israel has started intervening in the ongoing clashes in Suwayda (also called Sweida) after fighting has broken out between the minority Druze community and various armed groups.
Katz has assured the Druze community in Israel that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will act to protect their counterparts in Syria.
Israel had launched a series of powerful strikes on central Damascus, reported Reuters, adding that a thick smoke engulfed the city and a dense plume rose from the defence ministry.Also Read | Israel's ex-PM warns: Netanyahu's Gaza humanitarian city a 'concentration camp'
The report added that dozens have been killed this week in clashes around the southern city of Suwayda, as Druze fighters are fighting against government forces and Bedouin tribal members. In its response, Israel has launched repeated strikes and stated that it is being done to protect the Druze community.
With agency inputs.
