Viral Video: Stray Dog Blocks Lamborghini In Mumbai, Internet Calls It The 'Real Boss Of The Road'
The clip, shared on July 15, shows the bright orange luxury car slowing down as the dog stands firmly in its path. When the driver tries to steer around, the dog follows closely, barking occasionally at the vehicle. After a short standoff, the Lamborghini finally speeds off, only to be chased by the determined stray until it disappears from sight.
The post was captioned,“Kalesh b/w Sir Dogesh and Lamborghini.” In the comments, users hailed the dog as the“real boss of the road.”
The viral moment sparked a wave of memes, video edits, and humorous soundtracks, all celebrating the dog's fearless attitude.
One user joked,“Dogesh bhai itne bade logo se lafde Q kar raha hai (Dogesh Bhai, why are you getting in trouble with such big individuals).”
Another wrote,“Gazab ki dadagiri hai doggy raja ki. Lamborghini ki sitti pitti gum ho gai aur wo bhaag khadi hui (What bullying by the Dog, the Lamborghini fled away).”
“Bro literally bullied the lambo,” read another popular comment.
This isn't the first time a stray dog has caught the internet's attention. Last year, a clip from a tech festival at IIT Kanpur showed a dog playfully interacting with a robotic dog. The real dog circled the robot curiously before attempting to play with it, prompting a similar response from the machine. Other strays also joined in, inspecting the mechanical intruder in their territory.
