Optical Illusion Challenge: You Have A Sharp IQ If You Can Spot 5131 Among 5151 In Just 5 Seconds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Optical illusion puzzles are an enjoyable and quick method to assess the coordination between your brain and eyes. One puzzle going viral on social media is all about testing your visual skills and focus. Your only task is to locate the number 5131 concealed among numerous 5151s, and you have exactly five seconds to complete the challenge .

While the task may seem simple, there's a twist: the figures are quite alike. The sole distinction is the third digit, and as your eyes scan countless rows of nearly identical figures, it's simple to overlook that small variation.

Also read: Only sharp eyes can find the hidden cheese in this mind puzzle

Why is this optical illusion effective?

This type of visual riddle engages your brain's ability to recognise patterns. Because your mind anticipates patterns, it might overlook the single element that stands out. This is why optical illusions like this challenge your focus, meticulousness, and the speed at which your mind notices slight alterations.

If you spotted 5131 in five seconds, well done! That indicates a keen visual attention and rapid cognitive processing. However, if you didn't, don't be concerned.

Also read: Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a hidden raccoon in an image full of pandas?

Here's the answer to the puzzle

Look at the lower part of the picture, slightly to the right of the midpoint. You will notice 5131.

These small puzzles aren't formal IQ tests, yet they provide an enjoyable means to exercise your brain briefly. The next time you come across one, give it a shot; you may be more skilled at them than you realise.

FAQsWhat is an optical illusion puzzle IQ test?

An optical illusion puzzle IQ test challenges your brain to spot hidden patterns or differences quickly. It's a fun way to test your brain.

How do optical illusions test your brain and visual skills?

They trick your brain by using similar patterns or images, forcing you to focus, observe carefully, and think outside the box.

Can spotting hidden numbers in puzzles improve focus and attention?

Yes, regularly solving these puzzles can sharpen your attention to detail and improve overall concentration over time.