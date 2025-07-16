Pacific Service Credit Union Announces Change In Board Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pacific Service Credit Union, a full-service financial institution serving several counties throughout California, announced a change in the leadership of its board of directors. Effective June 27, 2025, Amar Panchal has been elected chairman of the board, succeeding Maria De Martini, who served 11 years as the chairwoman of the board. John Cadwalader has been named vice chairman of the board, succeeding Panchal. William (Bill) Chen retains his role as the secretary/treasurer.“We are immensely grateful for Maria's visionary leadership and dedication to our members,” said Jenna Lampson, CEO of Pacific Service Credit Union.“She played a pivotal role in navigating our organization through significant growth, complex challenges and meaningful achievements. We are grateful for her continued service as a member of the board.”Mr. Panchal, who has served on the board since 2008, most recently as the vice chairman, brings a wealth of experience to the board. He is the chief executive officer of AKRAYA, Inc., a global provider of information technology consulting services.“My experience leading AKRAYA through rapid technological transformation has given me deep insights into how enterprises can innovate while maintaining their core cooperative values. I look forward to working closely with the board and leadership team to drive our mission forward to strengthen our member-focused services, expand financial accessibility, and ensure Pacific Service Credit Union continues to be a trusted financial partner for our communities."“It has been a privilege to serve as chairwoman,” said De Martini.“I have every confidence that Amar will bring fresh perspective and strong leadership to the role.”Assuming the vice chairman's role is John Cadwalader. He has been a member of the board of directors since 2009. Mr. Cadwalader is currently an attorney in the Central Valley with a focus on real estate and general business matters. He is a champion of the credit union's strategic vision of providing superior products and services for all members.William (Bill) Chen continues his role as secretary/treasurer. He has been a member of the board of directors since 2013. He is currently a principal with PG&E managing the Customer and Enterprise Solutions organization's 2027 General Rate Case regulatory proceeding. Mr. Chen is a strong advocate of the credit union's mission to strengthen the financial future of its members.About Pacific Service Credit UnionPacific Service Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution committed to strengthening the financial lives of its nearly 70,000 members through trustworthy practices, superior products and exceptional service. Founded in 1936 by employees of Pacific Gas & Electric Company, it is a full-service credit union with assets over $1.3 billion and a field of membership that incorporates 12 Northern California counties. Bauer Financial, a third-party firm that analyzes the financial health of banks and credit unions, consistently awards Pacific Service Credit Union its highest 5-Star rating. The credit union has been named as a Top Workplace in the Bay Area for seven years running. In addition, it has ranked as a top corporate philanthropist by the San Francisco Business Times for 10 consecutive years, joining a handful of companies that donate more than 1% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve. Pacific Service Credit Union concentrates on funding organizations that provide services for at-risk children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief. For more information, visit: .

