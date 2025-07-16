ENSER Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Lifttrac Product Line

LT-250

LT-650

ENSER acquires LiftTrac product line to expand its innovative lifting and handling solutions for engineering and manufacturing applications.

- Debbie Isbell, former co-owner of LiftTracCINNAMINSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ENSER Corporation, a 78-year-old engineering services company and leader in the manufacturing tools and fixtures arena, is proud to announce the acquisition of the LiftTrac Product Line. This strategic move, effective July 16, 2025, signifies a pivotal step in ENSER Corporation's mission to develop truly innovative and revolutionary solutions within our industry.The acquisition encompasses the complete LiftTrac product portfolio, known for its pioneering material lifting and handling solutions, including their flagship LT series products. This strategic expansion will enable ENSER to deliver superior cutting-edge solutions to our clients.The acquisition includes the products and intellectual property associated with LiftTrac's offerings. ENSER remains committed to ensuring a seamless transition for LiftTrac's customers, who can expect exceptional support and service for the entire product line."This acquisition enables ENSER to expand on our core mission of providing truly innovative and revolutionary solutions within our industry," said Marco Arnone, President, Enser Corporation." With the LiftTrac product line added to our innovative engineering solutions, this is another step in the evolution of the ENSER name to one of the premier engineering services companies in the country.""We reached out to ENSER to gage their interest in continuing the LiftTrac product line since they were a great customer of ours and a reputable engineering company, a perfect, seamless fit!" said Debbie Isbell, former co-owner of LiftTrac." David and I are committed to the on-going success of LiftTrac and will be involved during the transition to ensure this will be a successful endeavor."About EnserEnser Corporation is one of the premier providers of engineering services offering unparalleled expertise and commitment. Enser provides support throughout the engineering, design and build cycle. Successful companies know that outsourcing deployments require finding the right partner. Enser's extensive experience as a leading engineering services company uniquely positions us to provide the best and most cost-effective solution. With over 78 years of industry experiences offering engineering and project managements solutions, we confidently support your programs and requirements with professionals from our Engineering and Technology Development Centers. Further information on Enser is available at .About LiftTracLiftTrac was founded over twenty-five years ago with the purpose of providing quality solutions to repetitive lifting needs.LiftTrac business model is providing quality lifting solutions for light-to-moderate weight-lifting tasks. LiftTrac provides lifting solutions to a variety of industries and locations, including, but not limited to: offices; storerooms; warehouses; production rooms; etc. Further information on Enser is available at .

