Indigo Plane From Delhi To Goa Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport Due To Engine Failure: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening after a reported engine failure, a source familiar with the matter told PTI. An IndiGo spokesperson said flight 6E 6271, en route from Delhi to Goa's Manohar International Airport, experienced a technical snag during the journey.

According to multiple flight trackers, the aircraft took off from Delhi around 8 pm-about 30 minutes behind schedule-and was later diverted to Mumbai. It landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport just before 10 pm.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said. The number of people on board could not be immediately known.

"Full emergency declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure," sources told news agency.

Earlier on July 9, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight 6E 5009 was forced to turn back mid-air and return to Patna on Wednesday due to a bird strike, the airline's spokesperson informed.

The spokesperson had said that the flight has been cancelled for the day to carry out proper maintenance of the aircraft, and the passengers have been offered a full refund or provided with alternative arrangements for their travels.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5009 operating from Patna to Delhi on 09 July 2025 turned back to Patna due to a bird strike. Due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day," the IndiGo spokesperson had said.

The passengers were subsequently offered refreshments, a full refund on the flight or alternative arrangements for travel.

"We are doing our best to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments, a full refund on cancellation and/or making alternate arrangements for their travel. The inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation is deeply regretted. Safety and security of our customers and crew remains our topmost priority," the spokesperson had said.

Delhi airport sees 5 flight diversions due to adverse weather

At least five flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to bad weather on Wednesday afternoon. An official said two flights each of IndiGo and Air India were diverted to Jaipur, and one Air India flight was diverted to Amritsar.

In a post on X at 1.44 pm, Air India said gusty wind and rain are impacting flight operations in Delhi.

"Heavy rains are forecast across #Delhi today, and while our operations remain on schedule for now, weather-related delays may be expected later in the day," IndiGo said in a post on X at 2.17 pm.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

