Tomorrowland Stage Burns To Ground Before Festival Opening - Here's What Happened
Around 1,000 staff members were evacuated safely, with no injuries reported despite the stage being "completely destroyed" . Thick black smoke billowed over the town, prompting emergency warnings for residents to close windows and doors.
Over 50 firefighters from Boom and neighboring Antwerp rushed to contain the inferno, preventing it from spreading to nearby woods. Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen confirmed safety as the top priority, coordinating with emergency crews as Boom's mayor, Jeroen Baert, cut short his German vacation to manage the crisis.
Fire officials assured locals the smoke wasn't toxic, though structural damage appeared severe – social media images revealed only charred metal frames remained where the iconic stage once stood.
This marks Tomorrowland's second major stage fire. In 2017, its Barcelona satellite event evacuated 22,000 people hours before Steve Aoki's set. Eyewitnesses suggested the latest blaze began during pyrotechnic tests on the stage's right side, though officials haven't confirmed a cause.
The festival's resilience will be tested anew as crews assess whether rebuilding is possible before Friday's opening.
