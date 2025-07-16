The Way To Happiness Association Celebrates International Friendship Day To Promote Unity And Shared Values
Friendship Day is recognized around the world as a time to honor the connections that bind people together. The Way to Happiness Association embraces this opportunity each year to highlight the importance of strong relationships in creating a happier, more peaceful society. This year's celebration will include an uplifting community gathering filled with activities for families, music, refreshments, and the distribution of The Way to Happiness booklet-a commonsense moral guide that emphasizes respect, honesty, and care for others.
“True friendship crosses barriers-whether cultural, generational, or spiritual,” said a representative for the Association.“We're here to remind people that peace and understanding start with how we treat one another in our daily lives.”
Guests at the event will be encouraged to share their own stories of friendship and unity, participate in activities focused on building trust and kindness, and take home free educational materials to continue spreading positivity in their own communities.
The event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend and celebrate the value of friendship.
