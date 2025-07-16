CIB Supports Transformation Of Montréal-Trudeau International Airport

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) andhave achieved financial close on a $1 billion loan to support large-scale infrastructure improvements at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

With YUL's travel volumes having surpassed pre-pandemic levels and recorded the highest growth amongst large Canadian airports, ADM Flight Plan 2028 – 2035, a $10 billion, 10-year capital improvement plan to keep pace with demand.

Montréal-Trudeau International Airport offers a vital connection to global markets a key gateway and trade corridor into Canada. By 2028, YUL's planned infrastructure investments will contribute nearly $3.7 billion in GDP. Additionally, the anticipated growth in passenger traffic supported by these facilities will create up to 9,000 additional jobs, adding to the 59,388 jobs in Québec already supported by YUL.

The CIB's investment will help advance projects under YUL's Flight Plan. Improved access to the airport and new airside infrastructure will enhance domestic and international travel and trade.

Cityside enhancements include the reconfiguration of airport access roads, construction of new parking areas and pick-up and drop-off points, and a new building to connect the future YUL-Montreal-Trudeau Airport REM station to the terminal.

Terminal and airside upgrades include systems allowing for an increase in baggage handling capacity, construction of a new satellite jetty with additional gates and passenger processing areas. Further improvements include new infrastructure to optimize aircraft operations including new taxiways and tarmacs to ensure sufficient capacity and operational flexibility.

With passenger volumes expected to reach 25 million by 2028 and between 30 to 35 million by 2035, continued investment in this critical infrastructure is essential. These upgrades will ensure YUL can support future growth, maintain operational efficiency and deliver higher-quality service to airport users. ADM's projects at YUL will help advance Canada's objectives of building a stronger, more competitive and resilient economy.

The loan from the CIB provides ADM with the flexible capital needed to advance multiple phases of Flight Plan simultaneously and without delays.

This project is being financed through the CIB's trade and transportation sector, which supports developing stronger, more efficient trade and transportation corridors to domestic and international markets.

