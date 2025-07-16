Keep Your Teens Occupied With A New Skill This Summer - One That Could Earn Them Money And Save You Some! It Could Also Improve Their Employability.

It's that time of year again. Summer holiday clubs are everywhere... but they're often aimed at primary-aged children, not teens.

How are your teenagers going to be spending their summer holidays? TikTok and Instagram will no doubt feature heavily, but that's not a healthy option - and it probably won't help their career prospects.

A new course by Nail it and Thrive could be a saviour for parents and teens this summer.

About Nail it and Thrive

Nail it and Thrive was launched just a few months ago and has already made an impact, gathering hundreds of followers and a growing fan base during a short trial period.

The business offers the first-ever Level 2 (GCSE-equivalent) nail art course for teenagers - open to young people aged 12 and above.

Delivered online, the course teaches a wide range of nail art techniques and designs . But it doesn't stop there.

It's built around the respected Arts Award qualification - well known in theatres, dance schools, and arts centres across the UK. The course includes community-based activities and supports young people in:



Building creative skills

Exploring professional career paths Developing leadership skills by running their own arts projects

These components help develop employability skills , making the course a valuable option for teens - whatever their future ambitions.

By completing the Arts Award in Nail Art, your teen could be:



Leading nail art workshops

Curating an exhibition Or even launching a mini nail art business over the holidays!

With many parents shocked by the cost of regular nail bar visits, learning this skill could both earn young people money and save parents' pockets .

Flexible Start Dates and No Exams

The online Nail it and Thrive Summer Club course is flexible and self-paced :



Start any time from 30th July

Delivered entirely via pre-recorded sessions

Up to 12 months to complete a portfolio No exams or requirement to attend any institution

Assessment is 100% based on the portfolio. Each student receives tailored one-to-one guidance and support based on their progress.

A dedicated, interactive online community ensures students stay engaged - whether working solo or as part of a group. Teens can practice on friends or use a nail stand with tips and Blu Tak for independent work.

How to Join