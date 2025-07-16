State Authority Fully Established In J & K: LG Reflects On 5 Year Rule

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the authority of the Indian state has been firmly established in Jammu and Kashmir during his five-year tenure, and described the“new J&K” as peaceful, vibrant, and brimming with economic and social opportunity.

In a detailed interview to news portal of the weekly The Week, LG Sinha reflected on the region's transformation since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, and reiterated the Centre's commitment to restoring statehood-at an“appropriate time.”

“Delimitation is done, elections were peacefully conducted with record turnout, and now an elected government is in place. The final step-statehood-will happen, but the country must wait for the right time,” Sinha said, referring to the Centre's three-step roadmap outlined by the Union Home Minister.

'Local Recruitment in Terror Outfits at All-Time Low'

Underscoring the shift in the security landscape, the LG said that the biggest success of the past few years has been the drastic fall in local militant recruitment.

“Earlier, 100 to 150 local youth would join terror outfits annually. Last year, that number dropped to just six or seven. And this year, only one local youth has joined so far,” Sinha said, crediting increased public trust in the administration and better coordination among security forces.

Read Also I Take Full Responsibility: LG Admits Lapse In Pahalgam Attack LG Sinha Hands Over Jobs to Kin of Terror Victims in Baramulla

He further noted that Jammu and Kashmir has seen a complete halt in hartals, lockdowns, and stone-pelting incidents.“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected violence and embraced peace. This is the 'Naya Kashmir' that reflects aspirations and ambition,” he said.

Infrastructure, Investment, and Growth

Sinha also listed key development metrics from his tenure, highlighting major infrastructure and economic advances.

“Travel time from Jammu to Srinagar has been halved-from 9 hours to 4.5 hours-thanks to massive infrastructure work. Over ₹1.5 lakh crore has been invested in tunnels and highways alone,” he said.

Private sector investment, he added, has risen from ₹1,400 crore to nearly ₹30,000 crore, while projects worth ₹10,000–12,000 crore are already operational.“Tourism has hit a record high with over 2.38 crore tourist arrivals last year. Our power generation capacity has also increased significantly,” Sinha added.

Institutions like IIT, IIM, AIIMS, NIFT, and seven new medical colleges have also come up in recent years, he said, reflecting the government's focus on long-term capacity building.

'Every Terror Act Treated as War'

On the security front, Sinha reiterated that terrorism continues to be a part of Pakistan's state policy.“Our response has been clear and firm. Every act of terror is treated as an act of war. Operation Sindoor made that evident to the world,” he said.

He added that infiltration attempts are being foiled regularly and that security forces remain on high alert across the region.

On Criticism, Governance, and Rebuilding Lives

Responding to former CM Mehbooba Mufti's criticism over alleged targeting of employees from a particular community, Sinha said action under Article 311 is only taken after credible investigation.“We are committed to protecting national security. No innocent will be harmed, but no threat will be tolerated,” he said.

On power-sharing, he clarified that the J&K Reorganization Act clearly defines the roles of the LG and the elected government.“My relationship with the Chief Minister is cordial. I meet the CM regularly and work strictly within my constitutional limits,” he said.

Sinha also spoke about recent initiatives for terror-affected families.“Just yesterday, 40 terror-affected individuals were given government jobs. We are actively processing financial aid, FIR registrations, and helping with livelihood support,” he said.

'Winds of Change in Kashmir Are Real'

Highlighting the cultural revival in Kashmir, Sinha said the resumption of Muharram processions after 35 years, reopening of cinema halls, and renewed celebration of festivals across communities point to a changing social fabric.

“From fear to freedom, from despair to development-Kashmir is evolving. The Kashmir of today is peaceful, progressive, and ready for the future,” the Lieutenant Governor concluded.

'Won't Spare Those Speaking Terror's Language'

Meanwhile speaking at a seminar titled“J&K's March Towards Peace”, organised by Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor said that the Union Territory was steadily moving towards a future marked by peace, development and integration, despite repeated attempts by Pakistan to derail the process.

“This wind of change has rattled the terrorist nation Pakistan, and it constantly tries to hurt the soul of India and its cultural-spiritual fabric,” LG Sinha said. He described the recent Pahalgam terror attack as a“desperate attempt to stall the economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir,” but asserted that such efforts will not succeed.“We are marching ahead with renewed strength,” he added.

Emphasising the Union government's commitment to peace, Sinha said,“We are determined to completely wipe out terrorism and remnants of the terror ecosystem. We will not spare anyone who speaks the language of terror outfits. Strict action will be taken against such elements.”

The Lieutenant Governor credited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.“Gandhiji saw a ray of hope in J&K. The Prime Minister is turning that hope into reality,” he said.

He added that the abrogation of Article 370 marked a turning point for the region.“Indian State authority has been completely established in J&K. Youth have realised that their future lies with India, and local terrorist recruitment is at an all-time low,” the LG stated.

He also highlighted various measures being taken to sensitise youth and dismantle radicalisation efforts, while pointing to development milestones, improved security, and increased civic participation as indicators of a transformative shift in the region.

The event also saw the inauguration of a newly developed Gandhi Smriti Art Gallery. The seminar was attended by several dignitaries, including former Union Minister and Vice-Chairman of Gandhi Smriti, Vijay Goel.