Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oncolytics Biotech Inc


2025-07-16 03:12:11
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc : Summarized its biomarker and translational data for pelareorep, the Company's systemically delivered oncolytic virus. The data support pelareorep's mechanism of action and further strengthen the unique biological rationale and therapeutic potential for pelareorep as a platform immunotherapeutic. These include its ability to replicate in cancer cells, activate immune pathways, and drive T cell expansion and tumor infiltration in immunotherapy-resistant cancers. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up $0.06 at $1.18.

MENAFN16072025000212011056ID1109810534

