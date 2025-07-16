Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:35 AM EST - Magma Silver Corp : Announces additions to the Peru operations team and incorporation of a Peruvian subsidiary. The establishment of these additions to Magma's technical and operations team aims to bring considerable expertise, continuing to build and enhance community relations, as well as success with our upcoming drill program, targeted for Q3 2025 at Jorimina and Randypata. Magma Silver Corp shares V are trading up one cent at $0.18.

MENAFN16072025000212011056ID1109810533

