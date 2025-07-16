Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.


2025-07-16 03:12:10
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:03 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc. : Continues its Strains for Heroes initiative through collaboration with veteran communities and organizations across Canada. Five per cent of net profits from the sale of Strains for Heroes products are donated annually to veteran-focused organizations, up to a maximum of C$200,000. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading up $0.06 at $6.19.

MENAFN16072025000212011056ID1109810531

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search