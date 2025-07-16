Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inplay Oil Corp.


2025-07-16 03:12:10
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:13 AM EST - InPlay Oil Corp. : Announces that Obsidian Energy Ltd. has provided the Company notice of a non-binding agreement between Obsidian and a third party in respect of the sale of all 9,139,784 common shares in the capital of InPlay currently held by Obsidian. InPlay Oil Corp. shares T are trading up $0.26 at $9.85.

