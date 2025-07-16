403
Aclara Resources Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:29 AM EST - Aclara Resources Inc. : Announced a strategic collaboration with Stanford University to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence innovations aimed at securing a resilient and sustainable supply chain for heavy rare earth elements. The partnership has been initiated through a long-term Letter of Intent between Aclara Technologies Inc., Aclara's U.S.-based subsidiary, and Stanford's Mineral-X initiative, a leading research initiative focused on transforming the critical minerals ́ supply chain through advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), decision science, and data science. Aclara Resources Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.10.
