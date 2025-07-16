Become An Arkay Zero Proof Distributor - No Liquor License Required, Full Flavor Guaranteed
Arkay Zero Proof Spirits distributor
As a brand that develops zero-proof spirits with the taste, aroma, and warmth of alcohol - but without any alcohol - Arkay is dismantling barriers in a heavily regulated industry. No licenses. No restrictions. No delays. Just clean, compliant business.
"Arkay is redefining how the world drinks - and how the industry sells," says Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder and inventor of Arkay. "Our spirits are alcohol-free, sugar-free, and calorie-free, yet they taste just like the real thing. And because there's zero alcohol, anyone can distribute Arkay - legally and effortlessly."
Arkay Beverages
No License Needed - Anywhere
Unlike traditional spirits, Arkay products are:
- Classified as soft drinks ( zero sugar)
Shipped freely across the U.S. and internationally Stored and sold without bonded warehouses
Legal to distribute online or in retail with no age restrictions
The Secret Ingredient: Capsaicin
Arkay's signature "burn" comes from a surprising source: capsaicin, the natural compound found in chili peppers. Through a patented W.A.R.M.® molecule technology, Arkay harnesses capsaicin's heat to mimic the warming sensation of alcohol - without any of its risks.
Shipped Fresh from Texas to the World
All Arkay Zero Proof Spirits are shipped from our state-of-the-art warehouse in Dallas, Texas, ensuring fast, reliable delivery across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. No permits. No customs delays. No alcohol taxes.
Arkay currently offers a wide range of zero-proof alternatives, including:
- Whisky
Vodka Tequila
Rum Gin
Brandy Aperitifs and Digestifs
A Global Movement - Join Arkay Beverages
Arkay is available in over 35 countries and continues to lead the zero-proof revolution. The market for non-alcoholic spirits is projected to exceed $270 billion by 2035, and Arkay is at the forefront of this unstoppable trend.
Whether a beverage distributor, health-conscious entrepreneur, or looking to expand a portfolio into high-growth categories, Arkay invites individuals to partner with Arkay - and do it legally, profitably, and ethically.
Arkay Beverages
About Arkay Beverages
Founded in 2011, Arkay Beverages is an alcohol-free spirits brand, offering a full portfolio of zero-proof alternatives that replicate the taste, aroma, and warmth of traditional liquor - without alcohol, sugar, or calories. Powered by the patented W.A.R.M.® molecule and enhanced with capsaicin, Arkay delivers a healthy, sophisticated drinking experience for the modern consumer.
