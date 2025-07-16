Edmonton Chosen As Province's First Scandinave Spa Location

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - It's official: iconic Canadian wellness brand, Scandinave Spa, has chosen Edmonton for its newest location with an anticipated opening of 2028.

Overlooking the North Saskatchewan River Valley, Scandinave Spa's fifth location is expected to generate approximately $121 million in total economic impact over its first 10 years. It will support 330 temporary jobs and 52 permanent full-time jobs during sustained operations post-opening. This major project paves the way for future tourism development and strong growth of the visitor economy in the region.

Travel Alberta supported the project through its new Investor Concierge program, providing strategic market insights, access to robust data, and a financial incentive. The project is also supported by the Government of Alberta's Investment and Growth Fund (IGF), the City of Edmonton, Edmonton Global, and Explore Edmonton.

Set to open in summer of 2028, Edmonton was chosen as the location for Scandinave Group's next spa due to its mix of natural and urban aspects, reinforcing the potential for tourism development in the Edmonton region. Sustainable and responsible construction and operations remain top priorities as the group aims to preserve and enhance the natural environment along the river valley.

The creation of a Scandinave Spa in Edmonton will mark a major milestone in the accelerated growth of Alberta's wellness tourism sector. It's poised to become a signature experience that connects visitors to the natural beauty of the river valley while supporting long-term economic and tourism development in the area.

"Bringing Scandinave Spa to Edmonton is a natural fit with our vision to create unforgettable wellness experiences in iconic destinations. We're proud to be part of Alberta's tourism future and to offer Edmontonians a unique way to unwind, year-round."

- Steve Arsenault, President and CEO, Scandinave Group

"Having played for the Oilers in the 90s, Edmonton holds a special place in my heart. I'm thrilled to see Scandinave Spa become part of the City's vibrant future. For me, this project is more than just a development. It's a way to give back to the community and help position Edmonton as a premier wellness destination.

- Vincent Damphousse, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, Scandinave Group

"Travel Alberta's holistic destination management focus on developing new tourism experiences across the province, such as this transformative project with Scandinave Spa Edmonton, aligns perfectly with global wellness trends and the rising demand for wellness-focused travel. As Alberta continues to lead the nation in tourism growth, the Edmonton region plays a vital role in drawing visitors year-round. We're excited about the impact this new tourism development will bring to the city and to the province."

- Jon Mamela, Chief Commercial Officer, Travel Alberta

"Our government is always excited to see new investment coming to Alberta, growing our economy, creating jobs, and making life more enjoyable for those who call this province home. Lower corporate taxes and reduced red tape means Alberta is open for business and a great place for companies to grow."

- Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration

"Our government is proud to support the development of Scandinave Spa Edmonton, an exciting new experience for both Albertans and visitors. This landmark project sets the stage for future tourism development, fuelling the growth of our visitor economy by enhancing Edmonton's iconic river valley and promoting Alberta as a premier wellness destination."

- Andrew Boitchenko, Minister of Tourism and Sport

"We're thrilled to welcome Scandinave Spa to the Edmonton Metro Region. This exciting addition will not only create jobs and boost the local economy, but it will also enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors and contribute to the kind of vibrant, livable communities that help attract global investment. The visitor economy is a huge economic driver and offerings like this will help elevate the region's profile and draw the attention of investors and developers-unlocking further economic opportunities."

- Malcolm Bruce, CEO, Edmonton Global

"The Scandinave Spa adds to Edmonton's visitor economy by creating a coveted wellness experience surrounded by one of Edmonton's greatest assets, the river valley. We are grateful to see Scandinave Group's commitment to thoughtful design and working with natural landscapes. Explore Edmonton is eager to welcome a new attraction to Edmonton, one that provides a high-quality, all-season experience for visitors and residents alike."

- Melissa Radu, Executive Director of Destination Stewardship, Explore Edmonton

The project is projected to drive $121 million in total economic impact over the construction and first 10 years of operations. It will support 330 temporary jobs and 52 permanent full-time jobs.

More than $18 million in tax revenue will be generated across federal, provincial, and municipal governments, supporting public services and infrastructure.

The Investment and Growth Fund is a deal closing incentive designed to be offered in select late-stage investment decisions when there are demonstratable barriers to making a final investment decision in Alberta. Since fall 2021, 14 Investment and Growth Fund grants have been announced that will support more than 1,300 permanent full-time jobs and approximately 1,400 temporary jobs, with total capital investment of more than $855 million.

