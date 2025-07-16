CEO.CA's Inside The Boardroom: Northstar Validates Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Technology, Secures Path To U.S. Market Entry
We caught up with Aidan Mills, President & CEO of Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) to discuss the successful commissioning of their Calgary asphalt shingle reprocessing facility. The company produced their highest quality asphalt from waste shingles to date, and is now targeting 80 tonnes daily production for Emissions Reduction Alberta's previously awarded grant milestone, eventually moving beyond that to full nameplate capacity. Mills also outlines U.S. expansion plans with four facilities backed by Export Development Canada funding and off-take agreements with major shingle manufacturer TAMKO.
Northstar Clean Technologies
(TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF)
