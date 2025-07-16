CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (GRUV)

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 10,130,346 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on July 17, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Protium Clean Energy Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 10 130 346 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 17 juillet 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.