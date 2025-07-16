Telescope Innovations Presents Results Of Third Fiscal Quarter 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("" or the ""), a developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, reports financial results for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2025 (Q3). The Company generated revenues of $1.4 million during this period, and an adjusted EBITA loss of $0.1 million. Revenues were driven strongly by sales of DirectInject-LCTM, our flagship product for advanced chemical analysis. Increased sales and revenues continue to fuel growth, with financial results in line with FY 2025 budget and targets.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MAY 31, 2025

All values are represented in CAD.



Revenues of $1,394,542 (versus $1,224,351 for the comparable quarter in FY 2024)

Expenses of $1,896,028 (versus$1,424,650 for the comparable quarter in FY 2024) Adjusted EBITA loss of $99,466 (versus $51,413 EBITA loss for the comparable quarter in FY 2024)

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS



STRONGEST QUARTER YET FOR DIRECTINJECT-LC PRODUCT TM . Both sales and order pipelines enjoyed consistent growth this quarter, with the number of opportunities more than doubling compared to Q3, 2024. The recent launch in Asia rapidly converted into sales and deployed units in Japan, alongside a pipeline including multi-system orders in China. We continue working strategically with Mettler Toledo on our global distribution campaign: this quarter we executed 11 application feasibility studies at customer sites across the US, Europe, and Asia; participated in 2 lead-generating InfoDays hosted by Mettler Toledo; and presented at the 2025 IFPAC global conference, one of the largest Process Analytical Technology summits in North America.



PROGRESS ON SELF-DRIVING LAB DEVELOPMENT WITH PFIZER. Telescope is in the final stage of building and confirmation testing a "Phase 1" Self-Driving Lab (SDL) platform in collaboration with Pfizer. SDLs use artificial intelligence, robotic automation, and advanced process analytical technology to perform chemistry research up to 100x than traditional methods. We are currently discussing the specifications of Phase 2 deliverables to ensure direct alignment of Telescope's technology with industry needs.

COMMERCIAL ADVANCEMENT OF LITHIUM SULFIDE (Li2S) PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY . Telescope shipped its first battery-grade Li2S samples to major battery industry groups in Asia and North America, marking the initial customer evaluation of its proprietary low-temperature production process. The samples were made with North American feedstocks, including lithium hydroxide monohydrate from Standard Lithium Ltd.'s demonstration plant in southwest Arkansas. Building on this strategic collaboration, Telescope is now part of the inaugural cohort of the first US-based accelerator innovating the battery supply chain: the Arkansas Lithium Technology Accelerator .

"Q3 was marked by strong commercial momentum across our core technologies," said Henry Dubina, Telescope CEO. "Telescope's advanced analytical and automation innovations continue to gain traction with growing DirectInject-LC sales, our leadership in Self-Driving Labs, and the lithium processing technologies we developed with these tools. We're excited to build on our partnerships Mettler Toledo, Pfizer, and Standard Lithium that are positioning us for long-term success."

Readers are encouraged to review the full financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2025, both of which are available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ ( ).

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.