Drone Strike Hits Combine Harvester In Bilozerka, Man Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Alexander Prokudin.

“This is the price of crops grown on Kherson land,” wrote the head of the regional administration.

According to him, the Russians treacherously attacked a combine harvester working in a field in the Bilozerka community with a drone.

Due to shelling inRegion, 178 hectares of wheat burned down this year

The agricultural equipment was burned, and the crops were destroyed by fire. It is noted that the workers were not injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kherson region , Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a wheat field , setting two hectares on fire.

Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka