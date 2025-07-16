Ukrainians Aged 60+ Will Be Able To Serve In AFU On Contract Basis - Rada Passes Law

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the MP, 306 parliamentarians voted in favor of adopting draft law No. 13229 in the second reading.

The law allows persons who have reached the age limit but are willing to continue serving due to their health condition to sign a contract for military service.

Ukrainian citizens who have reached the age limit for reserve service may, at their own request, be re-enlisted in the military if they have the written consent of the commander of the military unit to accept them for military service under contract.

According to the document, such persons will be able to serve in the ranks of privates, sergeants, senior sergeants, as well as junior and senior officers (provided that they were discharged from service after January 1, 2015).

The consent of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is required for appointment to an officer position.

The contract term is one year, with the possibility of extension.

Drone strike hits combine harvester in Bilozerka, man wounded

At the same time, a probationary period of two months is established. The contract may be terminated if the serviceman fails to pass the probationary period or proves to be unsuitable for service.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 30, the government approved a draft law of the Ministry of Defense providing for a 12-month deferral from mobilization for volunteers who served under the“Contract 18-24” program.