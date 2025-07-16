Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baltic Countries Involve Ukraine To Strengthen Resilience Against Russian Aggression Sikorski

2025-07-16 03:09:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski at a joint press conference of the Lublin Triangle foreign ministers (Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania) on Wednesday, July 16, in Lublin, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia's aggression against Ukraine has directly affected the Baltic region. Deepening cooperation with Ukraine is one of the key elements of our strategy to build resilience in the region. The Council of the Baltic Sea States, which Poland currently chairs, is doing everything possible to enhance resilience in the countries and societies of the region,” Sikorski said.

He noted that Poland has already provided 45 packages of various types of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

“Work is ongoing on the next packages of assistance,” Sikorski emphasized.

According to him, Poland's total military aid to Ukraine has reached 4 billion EUR, excluding the funds coordinated from other countries and humanitarian assistance.

The Polish minister also said that the three ministers agreed to hold a meeting this year of StratCom groups - experts on countering Russian disinformation - as well as another Lublin Triangle foreign ministers' meeting in Vilnius. Sikorski expressed hope that by then, the three countries will have a joint action program developed for the coming periods.

Read also: FM Sybiha : just peace requires pressure on Russia, not on Ukraine

According to earlier reports, Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania have also agreed to establish a forum of historians within the Lublin Triangle framework, to prevent Moscow from undermining their unity.

