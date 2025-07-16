European Commission Proposes EUR 100B For Ukraine In New EU Budget Von Der Leyen
“We are setting aside 100 billion euros for Ukraine... to fill up again the Ukraine Facility – to support recovery, resilience, and their path to EU membership,” von der Leyen said.
She recalled that following the most recent revision of the current budget, 50 billion EU had already been directed to the Ukraine Facility.
Speaking about the overall numbers for the new seven-year EU budget, von der Leyen declared:“It is a EUR 2 trillion budget for a New Era. It is a budget that matches Europe's ambitions, that confronts Europe's challenges, and that strengthens our independence. The budget is larger, it is smarter, and sharper. It is a budget that delivers for our citizens, our businesses, our partners, and our future.”
She emphasized that this would be the most ambitious EU budget proposal to date.
“It is more strategic, more flexible, and more transparent,” she stated.
Following the Commission's budget proposal, the European Parliament and the European Council will need to adopt their official positions.Read also: EU launches €37 million for Ukraine reconstruction project
As previously reported, the European Parliament considers security and competitiveness to be the new top priorities of the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), in addition to continued support for the Common Agricultural Policy and Cohesion Policy.
