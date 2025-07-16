Land-Based Platform For Tomahawk Missile Launch Exists But Not Ready For Combat Use Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko of the Information Resistance group in a comment to Ukrinform.

“Yes, deploying Tomahawk-type missiles is indeed a complex task. Primarily because these cruise missiles were originally designed for naval deployment. Their main carriers are U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers,” the expert noted.

According to him, while certain air-launched variants have been explored, no aircraft currently in service are adapted to use these missiles. As for land-based deployment, the situation is mixed.

“We're talking about the Typhon missile systems, which are capable of launching Tomahawks. The U.S. currently has only two batteries of these systems - with four launchers in each. This isn't serial production - these systems are still in the experimental phase,” Kovalenko explained.

He added that even at this limited stage, the U.S. is encountering technical and operational challenges, so full-scale deployment is not yet on the table.

“Could the U.S. use the war in Ukraine to test the Typhon systems in real combat? Theoretically, yes. But the question is whether they're willing to take that risk, especially if malfunctions or unexpected consequences arise,” the analyst remarked.

He believes the likelihood of transferring these systems to Ukraine is currently very low, though from a military perspective, Tomahawks could offer a significant advantage to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“This is a high-precision, long-range weapon - up to 2,000 km depending on the modification. They can deliver pinpoint strikes on critical targets deep inside Russian territory. Ukraine is already targeting Russia's military-industrial infrastructure, but drones with 50 kg warheads are not enough for serious damage,” Kovalenko said.

In his view, destroying targets such as factories in Izhevsk, Alabuga, or Yelets would require not just isolated strikes, but a series of hits with munitions carrying warheads up to 500 kg - precisely the capability of cruise missiles like the Tomahawk.

“Take the Energiya plant in Yelets, for example - it's the only facility in Russia with a full production cycle for lithium batteries for military systems, from drones to intercontinental missiles. If it's destroyed, Russia would lose a key element of its defense industry. There are no alternatives,” the expert emphasized.

At the same time, he pointed to new developments:

“There are reports that Germany may purchase Typhon systems for its own use. If that decision goes forward, it's possible that these systems will eventually appear in partner countries - and may later be tested under real combat conditions.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to The Washington Post, U.S. President Donald Trump had considered supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles to increase pressure on Russia.

