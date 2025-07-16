Police Accused Of Violating Privacy, Dignity In Charsadda Home Raid
The incident took place in the Sardheri area, where local resident Adam Khan held a tearful press conference at the Charsadda Press Club on Wednesday, recounting the traumatic events that unfolded at his home over two separate police raids.
According to Adam Khan, on July 9, police first raided his house in his absence, vandalized property, and left without explanation. But the situation escalated further when a second raid was carried out early morning on July 14, just two hours after his daughter-in-law had given birth.
“My daughter-in-law was lying in bed, weak and in pain after delivery. Instead of respecting her condition, police barged in, pulled off her blanket, and left her half-naked,” Adam Khan said with a trembling voice.“They didn't just violate her dignity, they disgraced all humanity. This wasn't just our humiliation, it was a slap on every human value.”
He further alleged that police stole valuables, including batteries, a refrigerator, and even a gold tola left by his late mother as a keepsake. When he and his family resisted, he says, they were dragged through construction debris, beaten, and then detained in police lockup. Adam Khan still bears visible bruises and injuries from the alleged assault.
He was later released by court order, and the judge reportedly expressed displeasure over the police conduct during proceedings.
However, Sardheri SHO Wajid Khan categorically denied the allegations.“Adam Khan's family are habitual thieves,” he told reporters.“The raid was conducted strictly within legal and cultural boundaries. His son Habib was linked to a theft case during investigation, and our operation was based on evidence.”
Responding to the allegations of dishonoring women, the SHO said,“We are Muslims, we are Pashtuns, how could we insult women? Adam Khan is lying.”
SHO Wajid Khan claimed that all items taken from the house were formally documented and would be returned to the family upon court orders. However, when asked to provide those documents, he said he was not at the station and would share them later. As of the filing of this story, no documents had been provided.
This is not the first such complaint against police in Charsadda. Multiple prior reports have accused local officers of violating privacy, harassing women, damaging property, and illegally confiscating household goods, raising concerns over a pattern of abuse.
