Hyperuricemia Pipeline 2025: Key Developments, Emerging Therapies, And Clinical Trials Detailed Analysis By Delveinsight Hikma Pharma, Novartis, Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Mylan NV, Fresenius
(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Hyperuricemia pipeline constitutes 12+ key companies continuously working towards developing 12+ Hyperuricemia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.
The Hyperuricemia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
“Hyperuricemia Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hyperuricemia Market.
Some of the key takeaways from the Hyperuricemia Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Hyperuricemia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Hyperuricemia companies working in the treatment market are LG Chem, Shanton Pharma, InventisBio Co., Ltd, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Fuji Yakuhin Co., Ltd., Virchow Group, Sanofi, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Getz Pharma, Ardea Biosciences, Inc., Urica Therapeutics Inc., Nuon Therapeutics, Inc., CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., JW Pharmaceutical, Selecta Biosciences, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Hyperuricemia treatment
Emerging Hyperuricemia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are - Tigulixostat(LC350189), SAP-001, D-0120, SHR4640, FYU-981, TULY, Rasburicase, KUX-1151, Febuxostat, RDEA594, RDEA806, dontinurad, Tranilast, Arhalofenate, URC102, SEL-212, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Hyperuricemia market in the coming years.
In March 2025, Shanton Pharma reported promising Phase 2b results for its novel urate-lowering therapy (ULT), SAP-001, in individuals without gout. The data suggest that SAP-001 delivers“best in class” outcomes for patients with hyperuricemia who are unresponsive to standard-of-care xanthine oxidase inhibitor (XOI) treatments.
In December 2024, Atom Therapeutics Co. Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on inflammatory and metabolic diseases, has entered into an exclusive commercialization agreement with a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings Ltd (CMS). The collaboration grants CMS the rights to commercialize lingdolinurad (ABP-671), a novel oral URAT1 inhibitor for chronic gout and hyperuricemia, across mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao.
Hyperuricemia Overview
Hyperuricemia is a condition characterized by high levels of uric acid in the blood. It occurs when the body produces excess uric acid or the kidneys fail to excrete it properly. This can lead to the formation of uric acid crystals, which may cause gout (painful joint inflammation) or kidney stones. Common causes include a high-purine diet, obesity, kidney disease, certain medications, and genetic factors. Treatment typically involves dietary modifications, hydration, and medications like xanthine oxidase inhibitors (e.g., allopurinol) to reduce uric acid levels.
Emerging Hyperuricemia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
Tigulixostat(LC350189): LG Chem
SAP-001: Shanton Pharma
D-0120: InventisBio Co., Ltd
SHR4640: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.
FYU-981: Fuji Yakuhin Co., Ltd.
TULY: Virchow Group
Rasburicase: Sanofi
KUX-1151: Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Febuxostat: Getz Pharma
RDEA594: Ardea Biosciences, Inc.
RDEA806: Ardea Biosciences, Inc.
dontinurad: Urica Therapeutics Inc.
Tranilast: Nuon Therapeutics, Inc.
LC350189: LG Chem
Arhalofenate: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.
URC102: JW Pharmaceutical
SEL-212: Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Hyperuricemia Route of Administratio n
Hyperuricemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as
Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Topical
Hyperuricemia Molecule Type
Hyperuricemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Hyperuricemia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Hyperuricemia Assessment by Product Type
Hyperuricemia By Stage and Product Type
Hyperuricemia Assessment by Route of Administration
Hyperuricemia By Stage and Route of Administration
Hyperuricemia Assessment by Molecule Type
Hyperuricemia by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Hyperuricemia Report covers around 12+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Some of the key companies in the Hyperuricemia Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Hyperuricemia are - Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mylan NV, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Endo International plc, and others.
Hyperuricemia Pipeline Analysis:
The Hyperuricemia pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hyperuricemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hyperuricemia Treatment.
Hyperuricemia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Hyperuricemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hyperuricemia market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Hyperuricemia Pipeline Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Hyperuricemia and Gout, Aging Population, Advancements in Drug Development, Improved Diagnostic Techniques, Rising Awareness and Education, Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Hyperuricemia Market.
Hyperuricemia Pipeline Market Barriers
However, High Cost of Treatment, Side Effects of Medications, Stringent Regulatory Requirements, Limited Awareness in Developing Regions, Patent Expirations, Slow Drug Development Process, and other factors are creating obstacles in the Hyperuricemia Market growth.
Scope of Hyperuricemia Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Hyperuricemia Companies: LG Chem, Shanton Pharma, InventisBio Co., Ltd, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Fuji Yakuhin Co., Ltd., Virchow Group, Sanofi, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Getz Pharma, Ardea Biosciences, Inc., Urica Therapeutics Inc., Nuon Therapeutics, Inc., CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., JW Pharmaceutical, Selecta Biosciences, Inc., and others
Key Hyperuricemia Therapies: Tigulixostat(LC350189), SAP-001, D-0120, SHR4640, FYU-981, TULY, Rasburicase, KUX-1151, Febuxostat, RDEA594, RDEA806, dontinurad, Tranilast, Arhalofenate, URC102, SEL-212, and others
Hyperuricemia Therapeutic Assessment: Hyperuricemia current marketed and Hyperuricemia emerging therapies
Hyperuricemia Market Dynamics: Hyperuricemia market drivers and Hyperuricemia market barriers
Table of Contents
1. Hyperuricemia Report Introduction
2. Hyperuricemia Executive Summary
3. Hyperuricemia Overview
4. Hyperuricemia- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5. Hyperuricemia Pipeline Therapeutics
6. Hyperuricemia Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)
7. Hyperuricemia Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8. Hyperuricemia Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9. Hyperuricemia Preclinical Stage Products
10. Hyperuricemia Therapeutics Assessment
11. Hyperuricemia Inactive Products
12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13. Hyperuricemia Key Companies
14. Hyperuricemia Key Products
15. Hyperuricemia Unmet Needs
16 . Hyperuricemia Market Drivers and Barriers
17. Hyperuricemia Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18. Hyperuricemia Analyst Views
19. Appendix
20. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
