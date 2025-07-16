Hyperuricemia Pipeline 2025: Key Developments, Emerging Therapies, And Clinical Trials Detailed Analysis By Delveinsight Hikma Pharma, Novartis, Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Mylan NV, Fresenius

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Hyperuricemia pipeline constitutes 12+ key companies continuously working towards developing 12+ Hyperuricemia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Hyperuricemia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Hyperuricemia Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hyperuricemia Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Hyperuricemia Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Hyperuricemia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Hyperuricemia companies working in the treatment market are LG Chem, Shanton Pharma, InventisBio Co., Ltd, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Fuji Yakuhin Co., Ltd., Virchow Group, Sanofi, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Getz Pharma, Ardea Biosciences, Inc., Urica Therapeutics Inc., Nuon Therapeutics, Inc., CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., JW Pharmaceutical, Selecta Biosciences, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Hyperuricemia treatment



Emerging Hyperuricemia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are - Tigulixostat(LC350189), SAP-001, D-0120, SHR4640, FYU-981, TULY, Rasburicase, KUX-1151, Febuxostat, RDEA594, RDEA806, dontinurad, Tranilast, Arhalofenate, URC102, SEL-212, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Hyperuricemia market in the coming years.

In March 2025, Shanton Pharma reported promising Phase 2b results for its novel urate-lowering therapy (ULT), SAP-001, in individuals without gout. The data suggest that SAP-001 delivers“best in class” outcomes for patients with hyperuricemia who are unresponsive to standard-of-care xanthine oxidase inhibitor (XOI) treatments. In December 2024, Atom Therapeutics Co. Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on inflammatory and metabolic diseases, has entered into an exclusive commercialization agreement with a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings Ltd (CMS). The collaboration grants CMS the rights to commercialize lingdolinurad (ABP-671), a novel oral URAT1 inhibitor for chronic gout and hyperuricemia, across mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Hyperuricemia Overview

Hyperuricemia is a condition characterized by high levels of uric acid in the blood. It occurs when the body produces excess uric acid or the kidneys fail to excrete it properly. This can lead to the formation of uric acid crystals, which may cause gout (painful joint inflammation) or kidney stones. Common causes include a high-purine diet, obesity, kidney disease, certain medications, and genetic factors. Treatment typically involves dietary modifications, hydration, and medications like xanthine oxidase inhibitors (e.g., allopurinol) to reduce uric acid levels.

Emerging Hyperuricemia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Tigulixostat(LC350189): LG Chem

SAP-001: Shanton Pharma

D-0120: InventisBio Co., Ltd

SHR4640: J iangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

FYU-981: Fuji Yakuhin Co., Ltd.

TULY: Virchow Group

Rasburicase: Sanofi

KUX-1151: Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Febuxostat: Getz Pharma

RDEA594: Ardea Biosciences, Inc.

RDEA806: Ardea Biosciences, Inc.

dontinurad: Urica Therapeutics Inc.

Tranilast: Nuon Therapeutics, Inc.

LC350189: LG Chem

Arhalofenate: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.

URC102: JW Pharmaceutical SEL-212: Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Hyperuricemia Route of Administratio n

Hyperuricemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Hyperuricemia Molecule Type

Hyperuricemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Hyperuricemia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Hyperuricemia Assessment by Product Type

Hyperuricemia By Stage and Product Type

Hyperuricemia Assessment by Route of Administration

Hyperuricemia By Stage and Route of Administration

Hyperuricemia Assessment by Molecule Type Hyperuricemia by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Hyperuricemia Report covers around 12+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Hyperuricemia Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Hyperuricemia are - Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mylan NV, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Endo International plc, and others.

Hyperuricemia Pipeline Analysis:

The Hyperuricemia pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hyperuricemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hyperuricemia Treatment.

Hyperuricemia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hyperuricemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hyperuricemia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Hyperuricemia Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Hyperuricemia and Gout, Aging Population, Advancements in Drug Development, Improved Diagnostic Techniques, Rising Awareness and Education, Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Hyperuricemia Market.

Hyperuricemia Pipeline Market Barriers

However, High Cost of Treatment, Side Effects of Medications, Stringent Regulatory Requirements, Limited Awareness in Developing Regions, Patent Expirations, Slow Drug Development Process, and other factors are creating obstacles in the Hyperuricemia Market growth.

Scope of Hyperuricemia Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Hyperuricemia Companies: LG Chem, Shanton Pharma, InventisBio Co., Ltd, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Fuji Yakuhin Co., Ltd., Virchow Group, Sanofi, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Getz Pharma, Ardea Biosciences, Inc., Urica Therapeutics Inc., Nuon Therapeutics, Inc., CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., JW Pharmaceutical, Selecta Biosciences, Inc., and others

Key Hyperuricemia Therapies: Tigulixostat(LC350189), SAP-001, D-0120, SHR4640, FYU-981, TULY, Rasburicase, KUX-1151, Febuxostat, RDEA594, RDEA806, dontinurad, Tranilast, Arhalofenate, URC102, SEL-212, and others

Hyperuricemia Therapeutic Assessment: Hyperuricemia current marketed and Hyperuricemia emerging therapies Hyperuricemia Market Dynamics: Hyperuricemia market drivers and Hyperuricemia market barriers

