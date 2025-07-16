Bloomfield Construction Marks Over 30 Years Of Service In Michigan's Roofing And Restoration Industry

MENAFN - GetNews) Family-owned Bloomfield Construction highlights decades of commitment to quality roofing, remodeling, and restoration services across Southeast Michigan.







Bloomfield Construction & Restoration, a family-owned company based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is celebrating over 30 years of service in the roofing, construction, and restoration industry. Established in 1993, the company continues to serve residential and commercial clients throughout Southeast Michigan with a strong reputation for dependable service, skilled workmanship, and long-lasting results.

For more than three decades, Bloomfield Construction has delivered practical, durable solutions tailored to Michigan's unique weather conditions and building standards. The company addresses a wide range of property needs, from routine roof replacements to complex storm damage repairs, home renovations, and custom construction projects. Their experienced team ensures each project complies with current building codes and industry best practices. For a detailed look at their work, interested clients can visit their portfolio of recent projects ( ).

“Our focus has always been on building lasting relationships with our clients through honest service and quality work,” said Jeff Petrucci, Owner of Bloomfield Construction.“Reaching this milestone reflects the trust our customers have placed in us and the commitment of our entire team. We take pride in contributing to the safety and comfort of homes and businesses throughout the region.”







Bloomfield Construction offers a broad range of services designed to meet evolving property owner needs, including:

- Roofing (Residential & Commercial) ( ): Certified installation, repair, and replacement using high-performance materials designed to withstand Michigan's harsh weather.

- Home Remodeling & Additions: Custom kitchens, bathrooms, finished basements, and full-scale renovations tailored to client preferences.

- Storm, Wind & Hail Damage Repair: Rapid, professional response following weather damage to restore properties efficiently.

- Water & Fire Damage Restoration: IICRC-certified technicians use advanced equipment to restore properties safely.

- Insurance Claims Assistance ( ): Complete documentation and guidance to simplify the claims process.

The team's deep understanding of Michigan's climate-from heavy snowfalls to high winds-ensures every project is built to last and meets all applicable codes, providing durable, long-term solutions. For more information about siding options, clients can visit the company's siding services page ( ).







Serving Metro Detroit, Oakland County, and nearby areas, Bloomfield Construction is known for licensed and insured professionals, transparent communication, and dedication to quality. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has earned praise for jobsite cleanliness, prompt service, and attention to detail.

“As a family-owned company, we treat every property as if it were our own-with respect, precision, and pride,” Petrucci added.

With more than 30 years of experience, Bloomfield Construction remains committed to strengthening communities through expert construction and restoration work. The company supports property owners through every stage of improvement, repair, or recovery, adapting to meet the region's changing needs.

For more information or assistance, clients can visit the website or contact the team directly at , (248) 333‐3987.