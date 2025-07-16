Bushwick Gallery's Debut At The Hamptons Fine Art Fair Garners Critical Acclaim And Collector Attention
The gallery's dual-booth installation showcased six artists whose practices explore abstraction, cultural memory, and the emotional topography of modern life:
. Beth Shaw 's gridded photographic compositions transformed fragments of urban infrastructure into architectural meditations on rhythm and decay.
. Gina Keatley , known as The Untamed Minimalist, exhibited restrained, elegant abstractions punctuated by mandarin orange-a meditation on clarity and control.
. Jon Sarkin 's compulsively layered works of text, symbol, and color drew strong attention and resulted in multiple sales throughout the fair.
. Roger W. Hsia presented textured abstractions guided by wabi-sabi aesthetics, evoking weathered landscapes and quiet monumentality.
. Sherihan Khalil explored Middle Eastern visual traditions through layered gesture and tribal motifs, fusing sacred and contemporary language.
. Kelly Nicole created fluid, dreamlike compositions painted entirely by hand-raw, emotional, and intimate.
Press coverage included a feature in Dan's Papers by Oliver Peterson , who praised the booth's presentation and captured striking images of the artists and their work.
"We were honored to bring our artists to the Hamptons stage and thrilled by the media and collector response," said Gina Keatley , owner of Bushwick Gallery. "Being included in the guided tour and featured in Hamptons press confirms what we already believe-our artists belong in these conversations."
With its energetic presence, artist-forward philosophy, and strong press attention, Bushwick Gallery positioned itself as a rising force in the East Coast art scene. The gallery extends its thanks to the Hamptons Fine Art Fair team, the press, and the passionate collectors who made this inaugural showing a success.
About Bushwick Gallery
Located in Brooklyn's creative heart, Bushwick Gallery is a contemporary art space dedicated to showcasing emerging and established artists through innovative exhibitions and residencies. Known for its raw elegance and curatorial edge, the gallery offers both physical and digital platforms for dialogue, discovery, and collecting.
For media inquiries or artwork availability, contact:
Gina Keatley
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment