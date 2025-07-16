Bushwick Gallery's Debut At The Hamptons Fine Art Fair Garners Critical Acclaim And Collector Attention

MENAFN - GetNews)Bushwick Gallery made a powerful debut at the, earning widespread praise from press, collectors, and fair organizers alike. With a bold and sophisticated presentation of contemporary works, the gallery was selected as aand featured on the official, led by esteemed art historian and docent







The gallery's dual-booth installation showcased six artists whose practices explore abstraction, cultural memory, and the emotional topography of modern life:

. Beth Shaw 's gridded photographic compositions transformed fragments of urban infrastructure into architectural meditations on rhythm and decay.

. Gina Keatley , known as The Untamed Minimalist, exhibited restrained, elegant abstractions punctuated by mandarin orange-a meditation on clarity and control.

. Jon Sarkin 's compulsively layered works of text, symbol, and color drew strong attention and resulted in multiple sales throughout the fair.







. Roger W. Hsia presented textured abstractions guided by wabi-sabi aesthetics, evoking weathered landscapes and quiet monumentality.

. Sherihan Khalil explored Middle Eastern visual traditions through layered gesture and tribal motifs, fusing sacred and contemporary language.

. Kelly Nicole created fluid, dreamlike compositions painted entirely by hand-raw, emotional, and intimate.

Press coverage included a feature in Dan's Papers by Oliver Peterson , who praised the booth's presentation and captured striking images of the artists and their work.







"We were honored to bring our artists to the Hamptons stage and thrilled by the media and collector response," said Gina Keatley , owner of Bushwick Gallery. "Being included in the guided tour and featured in Hamptons press confirms what we already believe-our artists belong in these conversations."

With its energetic presence, artist-forward philosophy, and strong press attention, Bushwick Gallery positioned itself as a rising force in the East Coast art scene. The gallery extends its thanks to the Hamptons Fine Art Fair team, the press, and the passionate collectors who made this inaugural showing a success.

About Bushwick Gallery

Located in Brooklyn's creative heart, Bushwick Gallery is a contemporary art space dedicated to showcasing emerging and established artists through innovative exhibitions and residencies. Known for its raw elegance and curatorial edge, the gallery offers both physical and digital platforms for dialogue, discovery, and collecting.

For media inquiries or artwork availability, contact:

Gina Keatley

