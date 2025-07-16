Exclusive Interview With Mei Feng, CPO Of EPWK Global: Driving Globalisation With Product Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews) In the era of digital economy, globalised enterprise service platforms are becoming vital bridges between businesses and professional talent. As a leading creative services platform in China, EPWK recently launched its international site epwk), accelerating its global expansion.

Behind this move is Mei Feng, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of EPWK, whose strategic leadership in product design has been key. We spoke with Mei Feng to learn more about EPWK Global's development, global strategy, and her view on the future of enterprise services.







Mei Feng, Chief Product Officer of EPWK

A Global Product Built from User Experience

With over 15 years of experience in internet product management, Mei Feng has led the design and optimisation of several enterprise platforms. Since joining EPWK in 2011, she has been instrumental in product planning and technological development. Recently, she and her team have focused on refining the user logic behind the international platform to better suit global audiences.

“Product design is about solving user pain points,” says Mei.“For EPWK Global, this means considering both the needs of Chinese service providers and the usage habits of overseas employers.”







EPWK Global brings together talent from across design, development, marketing, video, and AI. The platform offers full-process digital services from task posting to project delivery.

Under Mei's direction, the platform has expanded multilingual support, improved payment systems, and enhanced recommendation algorithms. It also integrates AI to improve service matching and transaction efficiency.

“Our goal isn't just to build a platform,” she says,“but to create a global ecosystem for enterprise services.”

Technology-Driven Growth: AI Empowering Service Transactions

The rise of AI and big data has transformed enterprise platforms. Mei and her team are integrating these technologies into the EPWK Global ecosystem.







“AI helps us match buyers and sellers more precisely,” Mei explains.“For example, if a client posts a logo design task, our system uses data and ability models to recommend the best designer for the job.”

Mei's team is also rolling out tools for contract management, project tracking, and cross-border payment risk control to improve the platform experience.

“In the future, AI will help standardise services, evaluate quality, and build trust systems,” she adds.“We're exploring generative AI to help designers draft visuals or assist video creators in scripting.”







Global Strategy: Localise Deeply, Expand Boldly

A key strategy for EPWK Global is internationalisation. The platform currently operates in Southeast Asia, Europe, the US, and the Middle East, and is expanding into Latin America and Africa.

“Going global isn't just about translation-it's about localisation,” Mei says.“Every market has different norms, payment systems, and legal environments, so we need tailored strategies.”

For example, task categories are adapted for local preferences, and in Western markets, data compliance and service standards are critical.

“We're also looking to collaborate with local partners and industry associations to integrate more deeply into each region.”







Staying Ahead: Competing in a Global Arena

The global launch of EPWK is a major milestone. But Mei acknowledges the challenges ahead.

“There are major players like Upwork and Fiverr, and many regional competitors too,” she says.“Our strength lies in understanding China's service supply chain and offering more customised solutions.”

Mei identifies three keys to winning in global markets: efficiency, trust, and ecosystem. Technology must streamline transactions, build trust systems, and integrate value-added services like IP, finance, and marketing.

“We're not just a matching platform-we aim to be a strategic partner for global business growth.”







Looking Ahead: Building an Open, Intelligent Platform

Mei shares that EPWK Global will continue investing in technologies like AI and blockchain.“We're testing blockchain-based smart contracts for secure transactions. We're also opening APIs so third-party service providers can plug into our system.”

The company is also exploring vertical industries like e-commerce, gaming, and branding to provide more tailored services.“Our vision is to help global businesses find the right talent quickly-and to help Chinese service providers reach the world.”

As CPO of EPWK Global, Mei Feng combines market insight with strong product thinking to steer the company's international growth. With continued innovation, her team is building a smarter, more inclusive platform for global enterprise services.

About EPWK

Founded in March 2011, Xiamen EPWK Network Technology Co., Ltd. (EPWK) operates the platform epwk. On 6 February 2025 (EST), EPWK was listed on the NASDAQ under ticker EPWK, becoming China's first publicly listed creative crowdsourcing platform. It is recognised as a national high-tech enterprise and a leading case in China's shared economy development.