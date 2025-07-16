Premium Microneedling And Facial Services: Everett Skincare Expert Celebrates 10 Years As International Trainer For Leading Medical Skincare Brand

MENAFN - GetNews)



Grove and Kane stands out as a destination for clinical skin treatments in Everett, WA, combining medical-grade skincare with personalized care for transformative results.

Grove and Kane, a premier skincare practice in Everett, Washington, is redefining beauty and rejuvenation with its specialized microneedling , chemical peel, laser, and facial treatment services . Now available locally for clinical skin treatments, the practice offers clients tailored solutions for radiant, youthful skin.

Founded by internationally acclaimed skincare educator Karen Olsoy, Grove and Kane is renowned for its personalized approach and cutting-edge techniques. Her experience and dedication to the field of aesthetics ensure clients receive treatments backed by the latest clinical research and innovative methodologies.

This August, Karen Olsoy will celebrate ten years as an international clinical trainer for CP Skin Health Group (Colgate-Palmolive), a trusted name in the skincare industry. Working with leading brands, such as PCA Skin and Elta MD, she trains physicians, medical estheticians, and skincare professionals globally.

In May, Olsoy facilitated four training sessions focused on advanced chemical peel techniques in Seattle, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Philadelphia on behalf of the brand, PCA Skin. There will be up to eight more sessions between July and October this year in various cities across the United States. In these sessions, she emphasizes skin biology, treatment protocols, and the clinical data behind the award-winning professional brands she works with.

“Chemical Peels are a huge part of our clients' skincare successes at Grove and Kane. I love that I get to treat hyperpigmentation, acne and aging concerns in my own practice, and then I get to travel around the world and teach other skincare professionals how they can do it for their clients too.”

“Microneedling is also a proven solution for skin rejuvenation. Unlike generic treatments, our approach combines advanced technology with a deep understanding of skin biology. We offer different types of microneedling treatments for scarring and wrinkling, acne prevention, and enhanced healing,” said Olsoy.

Microneedling is a minimally invasive procedure that stimulates collagen production and enhances skin texture. Using fine needles to create controlled micro-injuries, the treatment promotes natural healing, reducing deep wrinkling, fine lines, acne scars, and hyperpigmentation. Grove and Kane's licensed estheticians ensure precision and safety, customizing each session to address individual skin concerns.

To deliver industry-leading microneedling treatments, Grove and Kane partnered with Skin Pen, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device clinically proven to create 1,600 microchannels per second. The preferred solution for acne scarring, fine lines, and wrinkles, each treatment creates over three million microchannels to trigger collagen production in the skin.

With a commitment to excellence, Grove and Kane has become a trusted destination for those seeking professional, results-driven facial treatment services in the Pacific Northwest.

Grove and Kane has built a reputation for excellence in facial services, standing out for its unmatched customer service and use of medical-grade skincare products to deliver excellent results. Furthermore, all treatments are administered by certified estheticians who have undergone extensive training.

What sets the practice apart is a commitment to a holistic skincare experience. Before any treatment, clients undergo a thorough skin analysis to determine the best regimen. No two facials are the same, and each plan is tailored to the client's unique skin needs. This meticulous attention to detail ensures optimal outcomes and long-term skin health.

Beyond microneedling, Grove and Kane offers an array of facial treatment services designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and clear the skin. From hydrating facials to targeted solutions for acne and aging, each service is curated using high-quality products and evidence-based methods. The practice's signature facials incorporate antioxidant-rich serums and peptides to enhance skin vitality.

Grove and Kane is a leading skincare clinic in Everett, Washington, specializing in advanced facial services, including microneedling, laser, and customized facials. Dedicated to client satisfaction and skin health, the practice combines science-backed techniques with a personalized touch. With a growing demand for non-invasive skincare solutions, Grove and Kane has emerged as a trusted destination for those seeking effective microneedling, laser and facial treatment services.

