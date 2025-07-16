Sandwich Shop Mesa AZ Serves Made-To-Order Subs For Over Four Decades

MENAFN - GetNews)



Since 1977, Ned's Krazy Sub has been providing fresh and customized submarines to patrons in Mesa, AZ. The ingredients are made with fresh ingredients, including daily-baked bread. Online ordering makes take-out or delivery options convenient.

Ned's Krazy Sub, a local family-owned business, is pleased to announce that the sandwich shop Mesa AZ , landmark has been providing made-to-order submarine sandwiches since 1977. The shop takes pride in offering the best subs in Mesa, AZ. Patrons can choose from the signature Krazy Club to hearty Italian favorites. The menu of fully customizable sandwiches on fresh-baked bread is a favorite of Mesa patrons. The subs are made fresh to order with premium ingredients, house-made sauces, and bread baked daily - no shortcuts. The shop is conveniently located in central Mesa, ready to provide quick dine-in, take-out, and catering for local offices and events.

A spokesperson for Ned's Krazy Sub says, "As a family-owned shop serving Mesa for over 40 years, we deliver unbeatable flavor, value, and friendly service that chain sandwich shops simply can't match.

Our loyal local following and decades of quality make us a true Mesa staple worth sharing. Order online for quick and easy delivery or take-out, and enjoy your meal from the comfort of your home or on the go. If you are craving fresh and tasty subs, ask yourself: Has Ned fed you?"

The best sandwiches in Mesa AZ , are made fresh to order with a variety of ingredients. From tasty meats to crisp veggies, every bite is full of flavor. Ned's uses only the freshest ingredients, so customers know their meal will be great every time. Whether diners want a classic sub or something more adventurous, the dedicated team can provide it. Why settle for a boring lunch when Ned can feed you? At Ned's Krazy Sub, every sub is packed with top-quality meats, veggies, and all the fixings.

Ordering is easy, whether the hungry customer wants to grab and go or chill at home. Only a few clicks will have the order ready for take-out or delivery. The team at the Mesa location wants to make each order as hassle-free as possible so the customer can focus on enjoying it. There is no stress and no waiting, just good food ready when the patron is.

The catering service offers a variety of fresh, flavorful subs that are perfect for any party, meeting, celebration, event, or gathering. Whether it is a small gathering or a big celebration, Ned's Krazy Sub has made-to-order options that are sure to impress. Ordering is simple, and the friendly team makes sure everything is ready on time. To ensure everything is prepared to perfection, catering orders should be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

Ned's signature Krazy Sub is just one of the popular items. The favorite sandwich includes ingredients of cheese, Capicola, Cotto salami, and pastrami on a choice of bread. Other meat options include ham, turkey, roast chicken, roast beef, and more. Many of the menu items are labeled 'Heart-Healthy'. Chef's Salad is another popular lunch choice for patrons searching for a change of pace in their eating picks. Extras and sauces add to the options for tasty, quick meals or more hearty dining.

Ned's Krazy Sub was launched in 1977 and has been offering Mesa area patrons made-to-order subs and more. The ingredients are selected for taste and freshness. Online ordering makes arranging for take-out or delivery easy and convenient.