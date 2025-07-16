Media List Expands Its Industry-Leading Media Contact Database With New Additions Across The U.S.

Media List, a pioneering provider of media outreach solutions, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its industry-leading media contact database, adding thousands of new verified journalists and editors across the United States. The enhanced Media List system continues to redefine media relations by offering businesses, PR professionals, and marketers seamless access to an even more comprehensive media contact list, empowering them to build impactful press relationships and elevate their brand presence in a competitive media landscape.

