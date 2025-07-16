Under Siege: Is America Serving God Or The Antichrist?

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. Ruby L. Ward's Bold New Book Calls Out the Moral Drift of a Nation - and Demands a Spiritual Reckoning

As culture fractures and convictions fade, one voice rises above the noise with a message impossible to ignore. In her provocative and unflinching new work, Dr. Ruby L. Ward delivers a seismic wake-up call to believers across the United States with America Under the Influence of Antichrist Leadership: Are You Supporting God or Antichrist's Rules, Satan?

This is not a whisper in the wind. It's a trumpet blast of truth - one that calls every reader to examine not only the state of their nation, but the posture of their soul.

A Nation at War With Itself - And With God

America Under the Influence is not another political commentary masquerading as spiritual critique. It's far deeper. Rooted in scripture and fed by righteous indignation, Dr. Ward exposes the creeping influence of Antichrist values embedded in modern governance, church doctrine, media, and everyday decision-making.

From the betrayal of biblical principles by national leaders to the rising tide of false doctrines in American pulpits, this book asks the ultimate question: Are we truly serving God, or have we been seduced into supporting the very forces He stands against?

The Church Must Awaken - Before It's Too Late

Dr. Ward writes not just with urgency, but with a scholar's precision and a prophet's fire. Through chapters such as“Man's Way or God's Way” and“Are You Rapture Ready?”, she outlines the subtle compromises that have eroded the foundations of Christian living and national morality.

She challenges readers to evaluate their spiritual alignment - not based on culture, tradition, or party lines, but on the unchanging truth of God's Word. The book offers a roadmap to return to righteous leadership, personal conviction, and divine obedience in a time of mass confusion.

More Than a Book - It's a Battle Cry

This isn't light reading. It's a serious spiritual reckoning. Dr. Ward's writing is bold, passionate, and unapologetically biblical. She doesn't pander. She convicts. And in doing so, she empowers believers to stand firm, speak truth, and reject the seduction of systems that oppose God.

If you've been concerned about the direction of America - morally, spiritually, culturally - this book is your signal flare.

Now available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon Order your copy of America Under the Influence of Antichrist Leadership by Dr. Ruby L. Ward today - because silence is no longer an option in the face of spiritual warfare.

About the Author

Dr. Ruby L. Ward is a seasoned Bible teacher, prophetic voice, and uncompromising advocate for spiritual truth in a world of deception. With years of ministry, scholarship, and discipleship under her belt, she brings a powerful blend of scriptural authority and cultural clarity to her writing. America Under the Influence of Antichrist Leadership is her boldest work to date - a call to arms for the spiritually discerning and the faithfully courageous.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a trusted publishing and marketing agency dedicated to promoting voices of purpose, faith, and impact. ATP provides a full range of support for authors looking to share their stories with a global audience - offering expert publishing services, widespread distribution, and strategic promotional guidance.