Where The Heart Speaks In Verses: A Lifetime Etched In Ink And Emotion

“My Life in Poetry and Love” by Gail Bard Coussoule - A Heartfelt Testament to the Beauty of Living and Loving

From tender tributes to a husband and mother to spirited odes on democracy, faith, healing, and heaven, My Life in Poetry and Love by Gail Bard Coussoule is a stirring collection that doesn't just tell a story-it sings it. With every poem, Coussoule opens a new window into the emotional chapters of her life, revealing what it means to live with devotion, speak with purpose, and write with a heart full of God's grace.

This is not just another poetry book-it's a living archive of family, patriotism, prayer, memory, and most of all, love. A blend of timeless sentiment and lived experience, this collection invites readers into the sacred, lyrical moments that have shaped a woman of quiet strength and deep wisdom.

Now available on Amazon, My Life in Poetry and Love is the perfect gift for mothers, daughters, believers, and dreamers alike.

A Voice of Faith, a Life of Devotion

In verses both classic and contemporary, Coussoule's writing echoes across generations. Her poem“A Poetic Photo of the Berkshires” captures the magic of a New England childhood.“A Message to All Mothers” champions the unyielding labor of motherhood.“His Mystery” and“My Healing” gently trace her spiritual conversations with God through illness and reflection. From joy to sorrow, from seasons of celebration to solemn prayer, she pens it all with equal reverence.

Her work isn't decorative-it's declarative. Each line speaks with the authority of love earned, trials faced, and blessings counted. Many of the poems are dated, inscribed“Card by Bard,” marking them as both gifts and legacies to her family and to readers now privileged to share them.

A Book That Wraps Around You Like a Prayer

Reading My Life in Poetry and Love is like being wrapped in a warm, familiar quilt-stitched with laughter, tears, lullabies, prayers, and deeply personal reflections. From honoring her parents and husband, to sending blessings to her children, to offering meditations on Christmas, Easter, and eternal life, Gail Bard Coussoule crafts verse with rare sincerity. It is no wonder she chose to frame her life not in chapters, but in stanzas.

The structure of the book-divided by themes like Country, Family, God's Healing Grace, Heaven, and Holiday-makes it ideal for devotional reading or family sharing. There's something meaningful on every page.

Available Now on Amazon

Let your heart be stirred, your soul be soothed, and your love for life be renewed with this beautiful and touching book. My Life in Poetry and Love: Volume 1 is available now in both paperback and digital editions on Amazon . It's a celebration of womanhood, of motherhood, of aging gracefully and living purposefully. This book belongs on every nightstand and coffee table where poetry meets prayer. Rediscover the language of love and faith-purchase your copy of“My Life in Poetry and Love” today on Amazon.

About the Author

Gail Bard Coussoule is a lifelong lover of language, music, and family. A graduate of English and business courses, she worked as a stenographer-typist in the Ordnance Division of the General Electric Company, contributing to the Polaris Missile program. She went on to marry the love of her life, John, and together they raised two children in Connecticut before settling in Florida. Her poetry, dating back decades, was often written in moments of emotional urgency and spiritual inspiration. Each piece in this collection is a window into her enduring faith and boundless love.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a platform dedicated to elevating the voices of writers with stories that heal, uplift, and transform. Through comprehensive publishing and marketing support, we empower authors to leave a meaningful legacy. Our mission is to bring books like My Life in Poetry and Love to readers everywhere-books that matter, books that bless.