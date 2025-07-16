When Time Can't Dim The Flame: A Story Of Lost Love, Found Again

MENAFN - GetNews)



“True Love, Our Endless Desire” by Belle Chisholm - A Timeless Tale of Romance, Fate, and Second Chances

Some love stories never truly end. They may pause, take detours, or fade into the background-but when fate calls them back, the heart remembers. In her poignant and emotionally rich novel, True Love, Our Endless Desire , Belle Chisholm delivers a romantic tour de force that rekindles the deepest longing for connection, second chances, and enduring affection.

Available now on Amazon, this unforgettable love story is a soulful, satisfying journey through heartbreak, healing, and the mysterious, magnetic pull of true love.

A Romance Revived, A Destiny Rewritten

Val and Daniel once had the kind of love that felt infinite-until deployment and life's sharp turns tore them apart. When their relationship came to a sudden and unexplained end, they moved on in separate directions. But fate, it seems, wasn't finished with them.

Two decades later, in a twist of destiny only life can write, Val and Daniel's paths cross again. What they discover is nothing short of magical: their love, though dormant, never truly died. It merely waited-for the right moment to reawaken. Now, reunited and wiser, their love story begins anew, richer, stronger, and more meaningful than ever before.

Chisholm's novel is a tender and powerful exploration of how the heart remembers, how time humbles, and how true love-when given the rare gift of a second chance-can heal and transform.

A Love Letter to Every Reader Who Has Loved and Lost

Whether you've lived through separation, longed for a past connection, or dared to believe that love might come again, True Love, Our Endless Desire speaks directly to you. It's a celebration of romance matured by time and experience, written with honesty, grace, and an undeniable warmth that lingers well after the final page.

Find your own endless desire between the pages-True Love, Our Endless Desire is now available on Amazon . Rediscover the beauty of love that waits, endures, and returns.

About the Author

Belle Chisholm (Vera Akomah ) is a retired senior noncommissioned officer with 32 years of service in the U.S. military, including the Women's Army Corps, Army Reserves, and Federal Civil Service. A veteran of three wars, she now lives in Round Rock, Texas, with her husband and extended family. In retirement, Belle enjoys writing stories that reflect love, resilience, and the enduring human spirit.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a publishing and marketing platform designed to elevate the voices of authors with powerful, personal, and purpose-driven stories. From military memoirs to timeless romances, we believe every book has the potential to touch hearts and change lives. We're honored to support Belle Chisholm in sharing her story of love, loss, and a remarkable second chance.