Arizona Balloon Company Expands Nationwide Rental Program With Extensive Selection Of Premium Advertising Inflatables.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Selection of cold-air advertising inflatables, custom helium inflatables and advertising blimps for promotions, parades and events of all types."Industry-leading manufacturer offers comprehensive rental solutions for advertising blimps, balloons, and inflatables across all 50 states. Huge selection of advertising inflatables available, from Alligators to UFOs.

Phoenix, AZ - July 16, 2025 - Arizona Balloon Company, America's premier manufacturer of advertising inflatables since 1976, announces the expansion of its nationwide rental program featuring the industry's most extensive selection of premium advertising blimps, balloons, and promotional inflatables available for immediate deployment across all 50 states.

Comprehensive Rental Fleet for Every Marketing Need

Arizona Balloon Company maintains the largest inventory of rental advertising inflatables in North America, including:



Advertising Blimps (10-21 feet) - USA-made polyurethane construction requiring 1/6 the helium of imported alternatives

Giant Advertising Balloons - Available in dozens of standard shapes and custom configurations

Product Replica Inflatables - Custom-manufactured replicas of products, bottles, vehicles, and corporate mascots

Auto Dealer Advertising Solutions - Specialized inflatables designed specifically for automotive dealerships

Grand Opening Packages - Complete promotional setups for maximum event impact Dancing Balloons and Tube Men - High-energy promotional displays for retail locations



"Our rental program eliminates the significant upfront investment while providing businesses access to the same premium USA-made inflatables that Fortune 500 companies purchase," said Johnny Mulder at Arizona Balloon Company. "Whether it's a weekend sales event or a month-long promotional campaign, we have the inventory and logistics to support marketing objectives nationwide."

Nationwide Coverage with Local Service

The expanded rental program serves businesses of all sizes across the continental United States, with streamlined logistics ensuring rapid deployment and pickup. Each rental includes professional-grade equipment, comprehensive setup instructions, and 24/7 support throughout the rental period.

Arizona Balloon's rental solutions are particularly popular among:



Auto dealerships seeking high-visibility lot promotion

Retail stores announcing grand openings and sales events

Real estate professionals marketing new developments

Event planners requiring eye-catching promotional displays Restaurants and entertainment venues building brand awareness

Premium Quality Delivers Superior Performance

All rental inflatables feature Arizona Balloon's proprietary USA-made polyurethane construction, which provides superior wind resistance, enhanced durability, and significantly reduced helium consumption compared to imported PVC alternatives. This technology ensures reliable performance and lower operational costs throughout the rental period.

The company's advertising blimps can withstand winds up to 40mph while maintaining stable flight characteristics, making them suitable for year-round outdoor deployment in various weather conditions.

Complete Turnkey Solutions

Every rental package includes:



Professional-grade tether systems and reels

Comprehensive setup and safety instructions

Emergency repair kits

24/7 technical support

Flexible rental terms from daily to monthly options Nationwide shipping and pickup coordination

Multiple Specialized Websites Serve Diverse Markets

Arizona Balloon Company operates several specialized websites to serve different market segments:



arizonaballoon - Complete product catalog and rental information

advertising-inflatables - Dedicated rental portal with instant quotes autodealerblimps - Specialized solutions for automotive dealerships



About Arizona Balloon Company

Established in 1976, Arizona Balloon Company (Globotek USA, Inc.) is America's oldest and most respected manufacturer of advertising inflatables. The company produces the highest-quality helium advertising blimps, advertising balloons, product replicas, and promotional inflatables, all manufactured in the USA using advanced polyurethane technology.

With nearly five decades of experience, Arizona Balloon Company serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to local businesses, providing the same premium quality and attentive service to all customers.