Polish & Purpose: How Tom Tran And Teresa Le Reimagined Success At NB Quarry Nails

With over 25 years of experience and a deep sense of integrity, Tom Tran and Teresa Le have turned their nail salon into a thriving local gem-where hospitality meets hard-earned expertise.

When Tom Tran and his wife, Teresa Le, first came to the United States more than two decades ago, they didn't arrive with a roadmap, but they brought something even better: experience, humility, and a willingness to learn. Today, their salon-NB Quarry Nails, nestled in the heart of New Braunfels, Texas-stands as a testament to their journey. It's not just another nail salon; it's a story of personal resilience, family values, and the kind of quiet excellence that speaks for itself.

The Long Road to the Right Place

Before America, Teresa had already owned a hair and nail salon in Vietnam. After the couple relocated to the U.S., both she and Tom pursued further training to meet professional standards and obtain certification.“We've been in the industry for more than 25 years now,” Tom shares.“It's been a journey of doing, failing, learning-and growing stronger.”

Tom once owned three salons-but not all of them succeeded.“I've made mistakes,” he says candidly.“Not every venture worked out. But the current salon we own, NB Quarry Nails, is doing very well. It took time to find the right location, the right approach, and the right people.”

Located in a busy retail center, the salon has been operating for over a decade, and under Tom's leadership, it has been remodeled and refreshed for a premium client experience-without losing its inviting, down-to-earth soul.

A Culture of Fairness and Professional Pride







For Tom, running a nail salon is more than managing appointments or checking the books-it's about creating a culture of respect.“At our salon, there's no difference between owner and employee. We work side by side, we laugh together, and we share the same goals” he emphasizes.

One of those goals? Empowering the team.“We split work fairly, follow labor laws, and make sure everyone is supported,” Tom explains. He and Teresa no longer take regular clients-except for a few long-time loyal guests who request Teresa specifically.“We give our team the client base they need so everyone gets their fair share.”

As seasoned professionals, Tom and Teresa also take time to mentor newer technicians, offering guidance on both technique and client service.“If someone's struggling with shaping or design, we help them improve,” he adds.“That's what being in this together means.”

Cleanliness, Comfort, and Connection







Tom knows the importance of first impressions-and lasting ones. In 2024, he undertook a full remodel of NB Quarry Nails, bringing in a professional cleaning service to deep clean every corner and sterilize all tools.“Cleanliness is non-negotiable,” he says.“It's a matter of respect for our clients.”

Beyond hygiene, Tom has curated a relaxing atmosphere with small luxuries.“We serve soft drinks, beer, and wine to clients while they're being pampered,” he smiles.“Of course, there's a limit for alcohol-we want them to relax, not worry about the drive home.”

With a loyal following of local families and style-conscious clients, the salon is especially known for strong form work and bold, elegant designs.“People come to us for long nails and custom sets, our technicians are talented, and we give them the space to show it.” Tom explains.

Where Experience Meets Heart

The story of NB Quarry Nails isn't about overnight success. It's about patience, about learning from failure, and about staying true to your values-even when it's hard. Tom and Teresa have been through financial hardships, difficult partnerships, and the daily challenges of being immigrant business owners. But through it all, they've built something lasting.

“When you love what you do, it shows,” Tom says simply.“Clients feel it. Staff feels it. And that's how you succeed-not just in business, but in life.”







Book your experience at NB Quarry Nails-where elegance is crafted and every detail matters.

Address: 2830 Town Center Dr., New Braunfels, TX 78130

Phone: +1 830-626-6666

Facebook : NB Quarry Nails

Instagram : @nbquarrynails

Website: nbquarrynails

Open Monday to Saturday, 9:30 AM–7:30 PM