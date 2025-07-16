Michelle Nguyen & Phi Pham's Journey Of Dedication, Growth, And Grace At City Nails

MENAFN - GetNews)



At City Nails in Somerville, Massachusetts, every detail speaks of care, effort, and quiet determination. Behind the sleek nail stations and loyal clientele are co-owners Michelle Nguyen and Phi Pham, whose journey into the nail industry began not with grand plans-but with perseverance and belief in their craft.

Starting Young, Growing with Purpose

Michelle and Phi both began working in nails while they were still students. What started as a way to earn income quickly became a career choice-and ultimately, a calling.

“Even after finishing school, we stayed with the nail profession,” they share.“It was more than a job. It became something we truly wanted to be better at every day.”

The Early Struggles

Like many newcomers to the industry, the beginning wasn't easy. With limited experience and no established clientele, building a customer base meant showing up early, staying late, and learning by doing.

“We had to earn every client. We listened to those with experience, worked hard to improve what we weren't good at, and slowly grew from there.”

That humility, coupled with a relentless work ethic, laid the foundation for what City Nails is today.

Devotion That Shows Every Single Day







Ms. Michelle

One of the most memorable periods in Michelle and Phi's journey wasn't defined by a single event-but by the rhythm of their daily commitment.

“We arrived early every day, kept the salon spotless, and focused on giving every customer the best experience possible. For a long time, the salon was our whole world-and we gave it everything we had.”

It's a philosophy that still defines their work: clean, precise, and deeply client-focused.

A Business Built on Community and Curiosity

City Nails thrives today thanks to a thoughtful blend of word-of-mouth, referral incentives, and consistent innovation. Regular clients often bring in friends, drawn by rewards and the warm, professional atmosphere.

The duo continues to invest in new services and trends, ensuring the salon stays fresh and exciting for every visit.

“We always try to learn new techniques and stay sharp. We want our clients to be excited to come in-not just for nails, but for the experience.”

Their core clientele? Adults 30 and up, professionals, university students, and newcomers alike-each treated with care and respect.

The Dream Keeps Growing

With a thriving salon and a growing reputation, Michelle and Phi are now focused on expansion. They plan to open new locations in the near future, each built on the same foundation of quality, care, and client trust that defines City Nails today.

“We want to bring beauty and care to even more people,” they share.“Our goal is to grow, but never lose what makes us special-genuine service and passion for the craft.”

At the same time, they feel a strong responsibility to inspire the next generation of nail artists. Their advice to those entering the industry is grounded in experience and heart:

“Be professional. Respect yourself so others will respect you. And never stop learning. That's the key to becoming not just good-but great at what you do.”

Their story is not only about building a business-but also about building a legacy.







Step into style, comfort, and care-let us elevate your nail experience with every visit.

Visit City Nails at 319 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02145

Phone: +1(617) 764-4166

Facebook: City Nails

Instagram: @somerville_citynails

Website: citynailssomerville