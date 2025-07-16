Sebastopol, CA - Adam Menconi of Prosper Team is currently representing one of Sonoma County's most remarkable properties, a stunning Victorian estate at 7446 Poplar Drive in Forestville. Listed at $2,199,000, this historic landmark built in 1888 sits on over two beautifully landscaped acres and offers an extraordinary opportunity for discerning buyers seeking character and versatility in today's competitive real estate market.

As a premier real estate listing agent in Sebastopol, CA , Adam Menconi brings deep expertise as both broker and team leader to this exceptional property. At the heart of the estate is a beautifully restored Victorian home-registered as a Sonoma County Historic Landmark.

The property's unique appeal extends well beyond the main residence, making it particularly attractive to those who understand the value of diverse real estate opportunities. The estate includes a private junior suite, a separate one-bedroom ADU with paid-for solar panels, a converted barn suitable for entertainment or business use, and an additional single-level guest home.

Altogether, the structures offer over 7,300 square feet of total living space , blending vintage charm with modern functionality across multiple dwellings. With multiple fireplaces, peaceful gardens, hobby vineyards, and ten total parking spaces, this property creates endless possibilities for multi-generational living or income generation.

"This Victorian estate represents exactly the type of distinctive property that today's buyers are seeking," said Adam Menconi, recognized by many as one of the top real estate selling agents in Sebastopol, CA . "As a real estate expert, investor, and developer, I can effectively gauge market trends, and properties with this level of character and functionality are increasingly rare and valuable."

Menconi's forward-thinking strategy and leadership experience prove instrumental when marketing such unique properties. As founder of Prosper Team, his comprehensive approach involves educating clients about the full potential of distinctive properties like this historic gem.

For potential buyers interested in exploring this exceptional Victorian estate or other distinctive properties throughout Sonoma County, visit to learn more about Adam Menconi's exclusive listings and comprehensive real estate services provided by the team of top Sebastopol, CA Realtors . Contact Prosper Team today to schedule a private showing of this rare Forestville gem.