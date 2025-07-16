American Consumer Assessment Inc. Announces“Hotel” Winners For Texas In The 2025 American Consumer Awards

The results of the 2025 American Consumer Awards in the 'Hotel' category, organized by the American Consumer Right Association (ACRA) and managed by the American Consumer Assessment (ACA), have been announced for the Texas region.

These awards aim to uphold consumers' fundamental rights by sharing results based on consumer evaluations, providing objective and valuable information, and promoting the qualitative enhancement of consumers' lives.

Evaluations for the 2025 American Consumer Awards 'Hotel' category were conducted from March to June, we conducted an evaluation through review platforms. The evaluation criteria included staff friendliness, facility satisfaction, pricing satisfaction, accessibility, and overall guest satisfaction. Several exceptional hotels have been recognized for their commitment to excellence in this category.

Lakeway Resort & Spa

The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston

Hotel Emma

Hyatt Regency Dallas

JW Marriott Austin

Fairmont Austin

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas. Las Colinas

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

The Joule

Omni Dallas Hotel

Hilton Americas-Houston

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk

Hyatt Regency Austin

A spokesperson for the American Consumer Assessment inc. stated, "The 2025 American Consumer Awards are grounded in evaluations from real consumers, and we hope these results will provide trustworthy information for consumers and contribute to the growth of the Hotel industry. We also believe that these assessments will encourage businesses to prioritize customer satisfaction and continue to offer exceptional service."