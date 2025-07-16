American Consumer Assessment Inc. Announces“Hotel” Winners For New York In The 2025 American Consumer Awards

The results of the 2025 American Consumer Awards in the 'Hotel' category, organized by the American Consumer Right Association (ACRA) and managed by the American Consumer Assessment (ACA), have been announced for the New York region.

These awards aim to uphold consumers' fundamental rights by sharing results based on consumer evaluations, providing objective and valuable information, and promoting the qualitative enhancement of consumers' lives.

Evaluations for the 2025 American Consumer Awards 'Hotel' category were conducted from March to June, we conducted an evaluation through review platforms. The evaluation criteria included staff friendliness, facility satisfaction, pricing satisfaction, accessibility, and overall guest satisfaction. Several exceptional hotels have been recognized for their commitment to excellence in this category.

The Plaza

Mandarin Oriental. New York

Conrad New York Downtown

Hotel Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square (145 W 47th St)

The Sagamore Resort

citizenM New York Times Square Hotel

New York Marriott Marquis

Hyatt Centric Times Square New York

Sheraton Niagara Falls (300 3rd St)

Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan. an IHG Hotel

The Beekman. a Thompson Hotel

A spokesperson for the American Consumer Assessment inc. stated, "The 2025 American Consumer Awards are grounded in evaluations from real consumers, and we hope these results will provide trustworthy information for consumers and contribute to the growth of the Hotel industry. We also believe that these assessments will encourage businesses to prioritize customer satisfaction and continue to offer exceptional service."