403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Doctors On Global Medical Achievement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 16 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent congratulatory cables on Wednesday to Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi and to Dr. Saad Al-Dossari on the global medical accomplishment of performing nine remote robotic surgeries.
In the cables, His Highness wished them and the medical team continued success in serving their country. (end)
res
In the cables, His Highness wished them and the medical team continued success in serving their country. (end)
res
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment