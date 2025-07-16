Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Congratulates Doctors On Global Medical Achievement

2025-07-16 03:05:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 16 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent congratulatory cables on Wednesday to Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi and to Dr. Saad Al-Dossari's team on the global medical accomplishment of performing nine remote robotic surgeries. (end)
