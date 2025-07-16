Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria Declares Ceasefire Deal In Suwayda


2025-07-16 03:05:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 16 (KUNA) -- Syria's Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday reaching a ceasefire deal in Suwayda Governorate and setting up cement barriers to fully integrate the city into the State.
The move came within the framework of efforts aiming to restore security and stability in the city to meet its residents' needs and confirm the State's commitment to the rights of all its nationals, the ministry said in a statement.
The deal's provisions include the immediate stop of all military operations.
It also involves the commitment of all parties to ceasing military escalation or any kind of attacks launched against security forces, it added.
Under the deal, a committee will be formed by the Syrian State and tribes' leaders to supervise the implementation of the deal and ensure commitments, it pointed out.
The ministry also affirmed Syria's full sovereignty over all parts of the governorate and restoring all institutions inside the city, it noted.
The governorate has been witnessing armed clashes among outlaw groups and gunmen outside the city that killed and wounded dozens of people. (end)
