Syria Announces Ceasefire Agreement, Security Measures In As-Suwayda
Damascus: The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday a new ceasefire agreement in As-Suwayda Governorate, aimed at restoring stability and fully reintegrating the province into the Syrian state.
According to the ministry's statement, the agreement includes an immediate halt to all military operations, a commitment from all parties to cease escalation and attacks against security forces and checkpoints, and the deployment of internal security and police units throughout As-Suwayda and its surrounding areas.
These units will include officers from the province itself, with the goal of enhancing public safety and protecting civilians.
A joint monitoring committee composed of representatives from the Syrian government and local religious leaders will oversee the implementation of the ceasefire and ensure compliance.
Additionally, a fact-finding committee will be formed to investigate crimes and violations committed during the recent unrest, identify those responsible, and provide compensation to victims in accordance with existing laws.
The ministry emphasized that this agreement marks a significant step toward rebuilding trust between the people of As-Suwayda and the Syrian state, ensuring their security and stability.
It concluded by reaffirming Syria's commitment to unity and sovereignty, stating that their goal is for Syria to remain united, strong, and secure for all its people, including the people in As-Suwayda.
