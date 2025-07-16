IKO Announces Grand Opening Of State-Of-The-Art IKO Metals Roofing Plant In Ennis, Texas

ENNIS, Texas, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - IKO North America proudly celebrated the official grand opening of its newest manufacturing facility dedicated to producing IKO Metals Residential Metal Roofing products in Ennis, Texas. The milestone event marked the culmination of a multi-phase $60 million investment project, the creation of up to 90 new jobs, and a significant modernization of IKO Metals' North American manufacturing capabilities.

The grand opening was attended by key dignitaries, community leaders, IKO executives, and industry partners. Guests toured the 205,000-square-foot plant located on a 42-acre site, showcasing cutting-edge technology used to manufacture stone-coated metal roofing in tile, shake, and shingle profiles under the DECRA® and Tilcor brands.

"The opening of the Ennis facility strengthens our position in Texas, a critical market, and supports our focus on advancing metal roofing technology," said David Koschitzky, CEO of IKO North America. "This investment enables us to better serve our customers with durable, high-quality products while contributing to the region's economic growth."

"We are proud to welcome IKO Metals to Ennis and celebrate the opening of this world-class manufacturing facility. This $60 million investment is not only a testament to Ennis's business-friendly climate, but also to the strength of our workforce and the strategic advantage of our location. We look forward to a long, successful partnership with IKO and the continued growth and opportunity it brings to our community" said City of Ennis Mayor, Kameron Raburn.

This new plant reflects IKO's ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community partnerships in regions where it operates.



205,000 sq. ft. facility situated on a 42-acre site

Dedicated to manufacturing stone-coated metal roofing in tile, shake, and shingle profiles under the DECRA® and Tilcor brands

Utilizes a proprietary stone-coating process , fusing natural stone granules with multi-layered steel for unmatched strength, beauty, and weather resistance

Expected to support 90 full-time positions at full operation

Total investment: $60 million Serves growing North American demand for durable, sustainable, and aesthetically versatile roofing systems

Adding to the celebration was the lively energy of traditional Polka music, bringing a festive Texas flair to the day. The event also featured a memorable performance by Trevor Underwood, Market Manager at IKO Metals, whose soulful set added a personal, crowd-pleasing note to the occasion.

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

